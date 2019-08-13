Businessman chases thieves who snatches his phone

gurugram

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:38 IST

Two unidentified men, who allegedly snatched a phone from a businessman, were in for a surprise as the victim chased after them for at least a kilometer by hitching a ride from a motorcyclist. Despite running after them, the victim was unable to nab the accused as they abandoned the scooter and escaped on foot, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place when the 29-year-old victim—a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi—was walking to his office on Sohna Road from where he runs a services related startup.

The incident took place around 8pm on August 8. The victim said he was walking along a service road after meeting a friend and was checking messages on his phone when two men on a scooter snatched it.

“I tried to run after them. Then I signalled a motorcyclist to help me chase them down. We followed them for over a kilometre into a lane near the petrol pump, where they abandoned the scooter and escaped on foot. Since it was dark, I was unable to nab them,” he said, requesting anonymity.

He said that he went after the thieves as his phone had data related to his new business.

“I informed the police immediately, but it took them three days to register an FIR as there were problems related to jurisdiction,” he said.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, however said that the August 8 incident was reported to them on Monday, and that they were yet to arrest the accused.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused persons under sections 379 A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

