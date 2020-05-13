Five new cases in Gurugram

gurugram

The Gurugram district health department on Wednesday confirmed five new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Till Wednesay, 166 cases were reported from Gurugram. Of them, 99 were undergoing treatment and 67 were discharged.

According to chief medical officer, Dr. Jaswant Singh Punia, among the new cases is that of a woman who contracted the disease days after her domestic help tested positive for the virus.

“The house help stayed with the family and had tested positive earlier this week. We are still tracing how the house help contracted the coronavirus. But we have taken the samples of the family members. The infected woman, being a high-risk patient (she suffers from hypertensjon), has been admitted to Medeor Hospital in Manesar,” he said.

Currently, asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms are being admitted to ESIC hospital, sector 9. A family of four from Jyoti Park was shifted to Nuh medical college earlier this week after they had complained of poor amenities at the hospital.

Sirhaul, one of the affected zones, has also reported two new cases. “Two persons reported positive from Sirhaul worked at Udyog Vihar. One is an employee at an export factory while other works at a call centre. They both were in contact with a patient who tested positive in Sirhaul as they stayed in the same area,” said Punia. Till now, 15 cases have been reported from Sirhaul village.

In Basai, where over four Covid-19 cases have been reported, a fresh case emerged on Wednesday. A man working in a medical equipment factory in Basai was confirmed positive. “He stayed in the same area where he worked and was in contact with the coronavirus cases reported earlier from the area,” said Punia.

A woman, who worked as a helper in a sheet-making factory, also tested positive. The woman stayed in Sheetla Colony where no Covid-19 case has been reported earlier. Punia said the team is trying to trace her contacts.