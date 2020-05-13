e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Five new cases in Gurugram

Five new cases in Gurugram

gurugram Updated: May 13, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Gurugram district health department on Wednesday confirmed five new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Till Wednesay, 166 cases were reported from Gurugram. Of them, 99 were undergoing treatment and 67 were discharged.

According to chief medical officer, Dr. Jaswant Singh Punia, among the new cases is that of a woman who contracted the disease days after her domestic help tested positive for the virus.

“The house help stayed with the family and had tested positive earlier this week. We are still tracing how the house help contracted the coronavirus. But we have taken the samples of the family members. The infected woman, being a high-risk patient (she suffers from hypertensjon), has been admitted to Medeor Hospital in Manesar,” he said.

Currently, asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms are being admitted to ESIC hospital, sector 9. A family of four from Jyoti Park was shifted to Nuh medical college earlier this week after they had complained of poor amenities at the hospital.

Sirhaul, one of the affected zones, has also reported two new cases. “Two persons reported positive from Sirhaul worked at Udyog Vihar. One is an employee at an export factory while other works at a call centre. They both were in contact with a patient who tested positive in Sirhaul as they stayed in the same area,” said Punia. Till now, 15 cases have been reported from Sirhaul village.

In Basai, where over four Covid-19 cases have been reported, a fresh case emerged on Wednesday. A man working in a medical equipment factory in Basai was confirmed positive. “He stayed in the same area where he worked and was in contact with the coronavirus cases reported earlier from the area,” said Punia.

A woman, who worked as a helper in a sheet-making factory, also tested positive. The woman stayed in Sheetla Colony where no Covid-19 case has been reported earlier. Punia said the team is trying to trace her contacts.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In