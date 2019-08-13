Light rain likely in Gurugram on most days this week

gurugram

After a largely dry and humid spell, some parts of the city received very light rain on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The city is likely to receive light, scattered rain for most part of this week, experts at the IMD said.

The IMD’s Palam Observatory recorded 0.6mm of rainfall till 5pm on Monday.

The intensity of rain is likely to increase on Wednesday and Thursday, said the experts, adding that the wet spell will continue till at least Sunday. “The axis of the monsoon trough is moving towards the northern parts of the country, and will lead to scattered rainfall in Haryana, Punjab, and parts of the national capital region,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD.

The maximum temperature, which was around 35 degrees Celsius most days last week, is expected to fall to 32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and further to 30 degrees around Friday, as per the IMD’s prediction. The minimum temperature too is likely to fall by a degree or two to touch 26 degrees Celsius this week.

On Monday, the day temperature was recorded at 34.3 degrees Celsius, and saw an insignificant change from Sunday’s day temperature of 34.9 degrees. The minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius, and rose by a degree from Sunday’s minimum. The relative humidity at 5.30pm on Monday was high at 72%.

Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) value on Monday was recorded at 54 (satisfactory) by the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor at Sector 11. Sunday’s AQI in the city was 38 (good). The month has so far seen ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ AQI values all days, as per data with the CPCB.

According to experts, wind speed of around 15 km per hour from the northwest direction of NCR would lead to good air quality this week.

