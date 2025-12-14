24 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Kajol has a witty advice for ‘all the Anjalis’ out there

Kajol put up a post on Instagram with two pictures, one of her character Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with a fun confused look, and another picture of thhe entire lead cast from the song Bole Chudiyan. Along with the pictures, Kajol penned a sweet note, saying, “To all the Anjali’s out there , keep being loud and proud! Rahul is out there somewhere but he might be late because of traffic.”

In a collaboration post, Dharma Productions and Karan Johar also celebrated the film's anniversary. The post read, “All these years and it continues to make everyone feel the power of family, love, lots of khushi and thoda gham!”

The post made the fans also nostalgic who came to the comments section to express their love for the film. One fan wrote, “Always always will be the best film ever,” while another said, “Such a timeless classic.” Many users asked for the film to re-release in theatres, while some demanded a reunion of SRK and Kajol on screen.

Interestingly, while Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a commercial success at its release, it recieved mixed reviews by critics. It also features the return of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic pairing, with their names being Rahul and Anjali respectively, the same as their character names in Karan's first directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.