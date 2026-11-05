HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Dilli Ki Diwali
Where: Central Park, Connaught Place
When: November 6 & 7
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: The One Note Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: November 6
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: ₹499- ₹999 (Available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Language of Metal – Sculptures by Asurvedh
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 5 to 13
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Master Builder (Director: Suman Kumar)
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹200 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Diwali Toran Making
Where: Chaayos Cafe, M-66, Connaught Place
When: November 6
Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm
Entry: ₹749 (Book here)
#JustForLaughs
What: Ab Hai Apki Baari Ft. Inder Sahani
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: November 6
Timing: 8pm
Entry: ₹400- ₹1,299 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Diwali Fest
Where: Lancers International School, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: November 6
Timing: 12.30pm to 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction