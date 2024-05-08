 Afternoon briefing: Haryana political crisis deepens for BJP govt; 7 dead in Hyderabad wall collapse; and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Afternoon briefing: Haryana political crisis deepens for BJP govt; 7 dead in Hyderabad wall collapse; and more

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2024 01:01 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Dushyant Chautala, the leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), made a significant declaration on Wednesday, stating that his party would oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the event of a no-confidence motion. This announcement comes on the heels of the BJP government in Haryana losing its majority following the withdrawal of support by three independent MLAs. Chautala emphasized that every JJP MLA would stand in opposition to the BJP government should a no-confidence motion be initiated by the Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda. This move underscores a shift in the political dynamics in Haryana, potentially heralding significant changes in the state's governance. Dig deeper.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (Keshav Singh/HT).
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (Keshav Singh/HT).

Seven individuals, including a four-year-old child, tragically lost their lives when a wall of an under-construction apartment collapsed in Hyderabad's Bachupally area during heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening. The victims, migrant workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh, were discovered by authorities on Wednesday morning, retrieved from beneath the debris. The police, as reported by news agency PTI, confirmed the identities of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the incident, highlighting the devastating consequences of the construction mishap exacerbated by adverse weather conditions. Dig deeper.

Sports Goings

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson was fined 30% of his match fees following a dispute with umpires regarding his dismissal during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Samson, who was leading the Royals' chase of a 222-run target, fell to DC bowler Mukesh Kumar's delivery while attempting a shot over long-on, caught by Shai Hope near the boundary. Umpires closely examined the catch before ultimately ruling Samson out, leading to the disagreement. Despite Samson's efforts, his dismissal contributed to the Royals' defeat. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja mark their sixth wedding anniversary today, celebrating with heartfelt messages and unseen photos shared on social media. Sonam took to Instagram, expressing gratitude to her husband, calling him the love of her life and her anchor. She shared cherished moments from their journey together, emphasizing the joy and fulfillment of their marriage. Sonam's message conveyed deep affection and appreciation for Anand, affirming that marrying him was the best decision of her life. The couple's anniversary celebration resonated with love and warmth, encapsulating their enduring bond. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

Workspace design encompasses various elements aimed at enhancing productivity and fostering a positive environment. Effective designs prioritize open layouts and seamless transitions between multifunctional areas. Despite their significance, the role of colors in workspace design is often overlooked. The right choice of colors can contribute significantly to cultivating a sense of calmness and mental clarity among occupants. Hence, integrating appropriate colors into workspace design can complement other design aspects and promote overall well-being and efficiency. Dig deeper.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Haryana political crisis Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Afternoon briefing: Haryana political crisis deepens for BJP govt; 7 dead in Hyderabad wall collapse; and more

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
