Afternoon briefing: Roadmap for 3 theatre commands to be unveiled; Centre slams Bengal CM over rape bill, and more

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will sensitize the three military chiefs and all the commanders-in-chief about the impending change in military structures with theatre commands expected to kick in as early as this year. After detailed discussions with the three services from top commanders to the cutting-edge level, CDS Chauhan has the blueprint of the three-theatre command ready and is waiting for the Narendra Modi government to give final approval. Dig Deeper (From left) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The political debate over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continued with Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday responding to the anti-rape bill unanimously passed by the West Bengal legislative assembly on Tuesday. Sharing a copy of a letter, Kiren Rijiju accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of politicising the woman doctor's death by introducing the ‘Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,’ claiming she had “failed to act” to prevent the crime initially. Dig Deeper

Donald Trump claims he would release UFO footage, Epstein files and more if elected: 'I'd be inclined to do the…'

North Korea executes around 30 govt officials after deadly floods and landslides: Report

4 Indians dead in fiery Texas crash involving 5 vehicles, who were the victims?

Afghan Taliban adopting Indian melodies for their nasheeds

Sebi staff complains of toxic work culture to finance ministry in fresh headache for Madhabi Puri Buch

India's services sector growth accelerates to 5-month high in August, PMI shows

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang loses $10 billion in his biggest wealth wipeout

Pakistan officially slumped to the lowest of lows in their rich history of Test cricket after suffering an unexpected whitewash at home against Bangladesh. The six-wicket loss in the second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Tuesday brought them down to the 8th spot in ICC Test team rankings with a rating point of 76 - their lowest since 1965. Dig Deeper

Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil is a force to reckon with. The actor has not confined himself to Mollywood but has also established his prowess in other film industries like Tamil (Vikram) and Telugu (Pushpa). Now, as per a report in Pinkvilla, he's gearing up for his Bollywood debut in an Imtiaz Ali film, no less. Dig Deeper

Ahead of Teachers' Day on September 5, let's take a moment to look back at some of the most celebrated teachers and gurus from Indian mythology whose wisdom and teachings have left a lasting impact. Dig Deeper

Investor Paul Graham recently published an essay titled "Founder Mode" that has been widely discussed by the start-up ecosystem in Silicon Valley as well as India. The 59-year-old co-founder of accelerator Y Combinator, calls all leaders to run their companies in the "founder mode" instead of the “manager mode” Dig Deeper

