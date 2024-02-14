 Did Ashok Chavan leave Congress for Rajya Sabha seat? Ex-CM reacts | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Did Ashok Chavan leave Congress for Rajya Sabha seat? Ex-CM reacts

Did Ashok Chavan leave Congress for Rajya Sabha seat? Ex-CM reacts

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2024 09:16 PM IST

Ashok Chavan lost the Lok Sabha election from Nanded in 2019.

New Delhi: Ashok Chavan stunned the Congress on Monday after he announced his departure from the party. Two days after the switch, BJP nominated him as one of the party's Rajya Sabha candidates from Maharashtra, giving rise to speculation that his decision was linked to the candidature. On Wednesday, the former Maharashtra chief minister refuted the allegation.

Former Congress leader MLA Ashok Chavan being welcomed into the BJP by state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other party leaders at BJP office in Mumbai on Tuesday (HT Photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)
Former Congress leader MLA Ashok Chavan being welcomed into the BJP by state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other party leaders at BJP office in Mumbai on Tuesday (HT Photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)

Ashok Chavan admitted he left the Congress for better opportunities but not for the Rajya Sabha seat. "I have a safe constituency and got elected several times," he said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Chavan's exit comes days after Baba Siddiqui and Milind Deora quit the Congress in their quest for greener pastures. Siddiqui joined NCP, Deora joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The two leaders blamed the Congress's policies for their exit.

Chavan, however, was blunt in admitting that he quit the Congress for better opportunities.

Also read: Ashok Chavan joins BJP, likely to file nomination for Rajya Sabha tomorrow

"Past is past," he said when asked why he quit the Congress, the party with which his family had decades-long association. "I thought there were better opportunities (in the BJP). What else can be the reason," the two-time chief minister told PTI.

Chavan said the mood of the BJP is inclined towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP.

Also read: Watch: Ashok Chavan's gaffe after joining BJP draws laughter from party leaders

"It is necessary to know the people's pulse. I feel the country's mood is inclined towards the BJP. I decided to go with the mood of the nation," he added, per PTI.

The Congress attacked Chavan over his departure. Party leader Nana Patole linked his decision to the BJP mentioning Adarsh scam in the white paper.

Another Congress leader claimed Chavan resigned a day after attending a crucial strategy meeting.

Speaking after joining the BJP on Tuesday, a day after he quit the Congress, Chavan refuted the Congress party's allegation, saying the high court had already granted him relief in the Adarsh scam case.

Ashok Chavan lost the Lok Sabha election from Nanded in 2019.

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!

Get latest India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On