Did Ashok Chavan leave Congress for Rajya Sabha seat? Ex-CM reacts

New Delhi: Ashok Chavan stunned the Congress on Monday after he announced his departure from the party. Two days after the switch, BJP nominated him as one of the party's Rajya Sabha candidates from Maharashtra, giving rise to speculation that his decision was linked to the candidature. On Wednesday, the former Maharashtra chief minister refuted the allegation. Former Congress leader MLA Ashok Chavan being welcomed into the BJP by state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other party leaders at BJP office in Mumbai on Tuesday (HT Photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)

Ashok Chavan admitted he left the Congress for better opportunities but not for the Rajya Sabha seat. "I have a safe constituency and got elected several times," he said.

Chavan's exit comes days after Baba Siddiqui and Milind Deora quit the Congress in their quest for greener pastures. Siddiqui joined NCP, Deora joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The two leaders blamed the Congress's policies for their exit.

Chavan, however, was blunt in admitting that he quit the Congress for better opportunities.

"Past is past," he said when asked why he quit the Congress, the party with which his family had decades-long association. "I thought there were better opportunities (in the BJP). What else can be the reason," the two-time chief minister told PTI.

Chavan said the mood of the BJP is inclined towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP.

"It is necessary to know the people's pulse. I feel the country's mood is inclined towards the BJP. I decided to go with the mood of the nation," he added, per PTI.

The Congress attacked Chavan over his departure. Party leader Nana Patole linked his decision to the BJP mentioning Adarsh scam in the white paper.

Another Congress leader claimed Chavan resigned a day after attending a crucial strategy meeting.

Speaking after joining the BJP on Tuesday, a day after he quit the Congress, Chavan refuted the Congress party's allegation, saying the high court had already granted him relief in the Adarsh scam case.

Ashok Chavan lost the Lok Sabha election from Nanded in 2019.