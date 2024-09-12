Evening brief: Doctors-Mamata meet standoff continues; Siddaramaiah issues stern action over Ganpati puja clash & more

Junior doctors protesting the alleged rape and murder of a colleague met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Thursday. Defying a government-imposed limit of 15 participants, the 30 doctors arrived late for the meeting and demanded a live stream of the talks, a request rejected by state officials. The government offered to record the meeting instead. The BJP criticized the government's transparency measures. The doctors, who have disrupted healthcare services with their sit-in, are calling for enhanced security for female staff and the suspension of officials, while the CBI investigates the case. Dig deeper Junior doctors arrive at the Nabanna (State Secretariat) to meet with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding their 'cease work' strike for more than one month over the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah, Sept. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday warned of "ruthless action" against those inciting communal violence in Nagamangala town, Mandya district. He urged residents to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities. The tensions arose after stones were allegedly thrown from a mosque at a Ganapati procession, leading to protests, vandalism, and arson by Hindu youths. Over 50 arrests have been made, and schools and colleges were closed as a precaution. Home Minister G Parameshwara stated the situation is under control, denying any communal angle. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticized the state government's handling of the situation, attributing the unrest to political appeasement. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India's retail inflation at 3.65% in August 2024, below RBI's 4% target: Govt data Dig deeper

Sitaram Yechury’s family donates his body to AIIMS for teaching, research Dig deeper

India News

Akhilesh Yadav alleges land scam by BJP in Ayodhya: ‘Land of poor taken and…’ Dig deeper

RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI collects dental impression of prime accused Sanjay Roy Dig deeper

Global Matters

Tech layoffs: Microsoft to cut hundreds of jobs in Xbox Games unit Dig deeper

Tech billionaire undertakes 1st private spacewalk from SpaceX capsule Dig deeper

Entertainment News

Parineeti Chopra made a stunning appearance on Thursday afternoon, flaunting a hot pink bodycon dress while shooting in the city. The dress, featuring an off-shoulder neckline and a modern wrap design, perfectly hugged her figure and highlighted her curves with elegance. The knee-length hemline added a chic touch, embodying the Barbie-core trend effortlessly. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Ishan Kishan made a stunning return to the Duleep Trophy after being sidelined with a groin injury. Representing India C in the second round of the domestic tournament, Kishan scored a century against India B at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur. Initially ruled out, Kishan’s surprise inclusion in the playing XI caught attention as he showcased his skills with a solid performance. His century now poses a challenge to Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant for a place in the India squad, particularly ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh and the New Zealand series in October. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

A video posted by influencer Tanny Bhattacharjee has sparked controversy on social media after she claimed a stranger publicly shamed her in Bengaluru for wearing shorts. In the video, an elderly woman is seen shouting in her native language, with a text overlay reading “Woman against woman.” The clip has garnered over 1.7 million views, dividing opinions online. Dig deeper

Its Trending

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Indian leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour has created a buzz, with tickets selling out almost instantly. Announced earlier in September, presale tickets went live on September 10, and general sale began on Thursday afternoon. The demand was so high that all tickets were sold out within minutes. Dig deeper

