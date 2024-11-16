Evening briefing: Chandrababu Naidu on PM Modi's '2029 plan'; Google's vision for AI in India, & more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already planned for the next general election slated for 2029, said Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a rare comment on the prime minister’s style of politics while speaking at the 2024 HT Leadership Summit on Saturday. “He [Modi] is always working for the next election. He has already planned it and working closely with his allies in the interest of the nation…. That’s how he is working; in a mission mode,” Naidu said. Dig deeper.
More from HTLS 2024: We have brought trust back in government, says PM Modi at HTLS, outlines 2047 roadmap
‘My ancestors embraced the idea of trusteeship’: Aditya Birla Group chairman KM Birla at HTLS
Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Google DeepMind Director Dr Manish Gupta said on Saturday that the mission of his team in India is focused on making artificial intelligence truly inclusive. Dr Gupta, in conversation with HT's technology editor Vishal Mathur, said that as technologies become increasingly powerful, it is crucial to ensure they work for every individual. Dig deeper.
Latest News
EC asks JP Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge to comment on complaint against their parties
Rahul Gandhi's bag checked by EC officials in poll-bound Maharashtra
India News
Jhansi hospital fire: UP govt orders three-tier probe, announces ex gratia for affected kin
HTLS 2024: Ex-British PM Liz Truss says India to have huge leadership role
Global Matters
'Going into debt, won't get jobs': US woman says Indian students doing masters in US are falling for a scam
Canada should stop cultivating divisive groups like pro-Khalistan elements: Former PM
Entertainment Matters
Ajay Devgn is working on his next movie as a director and it will star Akshay Kumar as the lead. The actor-filmmaker made the announcement at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024 on Saturday. Akshay and Ajay were in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, when she asked them about their next collaboration. Ajay, with a soft smile, announced that something has already been cooking. “This is something we were going to announce later but I think this is a great platform. We are already working on something together where I am directing the film and he is in the film". Dig deeper.
Sports Goings
India captain Rohit Sharma has officially welcomed his second child. Rohit took a creative cue from the iconic sitcom FRIENDS, sharing an animation depicting himself, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, their daughter Samaira, and the newborn. He captioned it: "FAMILY – the one where we are Four." Rohit and Ritika were blessed with a baby boy – the couple's second child after daughter Samaira – on Friday, November 15. The news is great not only for Rohit and his close ones but also for millions of Indian cricket team fans as it considerably increases the skipper's chances of flying to Australia and being available for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts on November 22 in Perth. Dig deeper.
Lifestyle and Health
Maintaining a healthy weight is required to regulate bodily functions and ward away the risk of many diseases. However, can weight gain affect blood sugar levels? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Piyush Lodha, endocrinologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, answered, “Absolutely, weight gain can significantly impact blood sugar levels and overall metabolic health.” Dig deeper.