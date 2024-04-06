Evening briefing: Heatwave alert for southern, eastern India; Cong counters Modi's ‘Muslim League imprint’ jab, and more

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings on Saturday indicating that parts of peninsular and eastern India are poised to endure "heatwave conditions for the next two days". Regions anticipated to feel the impact encompass Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh sweltered at the highest temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, closely followed by Bhubaneswar and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, both hitting 43.5 degrees Celsius, ranking them as the second hottest cities. The weather department forecasts isolated instances of heatwave conditions in Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, and Telangana over Saturday and Sunday and in Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema on Saturday. Dig deeper A heatwave is declared in plains when the maximum temperature is over 40°C. (HT file image)

The Congress party on Saturday retaliated against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of its Lok Sabha election manifesto as an 'imprint of Muslim League'. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister 'lacks historical knowledge'. "The prime minister does not know his history as it was, in fact, none other than Mookerjee, the president of the Hindu Mahasabha then, who was himself part of the coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League," Ramesh was quoted by the PTI as saying. The Congress leader also accused the BJP of practising "politics of divisiveness". "The Hindu Mahasabha was also in coalition with the Muslim League in Sindh and North-West Frontier Province. It is the BJP, not the Congress, that believes in and practices the politics of divisiveness," Ramesh said.

Doordarshan airs 'The Kerala Story', Dhruv Rathee's video screened to counter

Amazon India's 'Bazaar' goes live, to compete with Softbank-backed Meesho

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi takes 'INDI earns commission' jibe at opposition alliance

'Kangana Ranaut once said she likes beef', claims Congress leader. BJP hits back

Guinness World Records (GWR) released a video on YouTube featuring the world's oldest living man, aged 111. In the video, John Alfred Tinniswood, hailing from England, reveals his thoughts on what he believes contributes to his long life. He attributes his longevity to "pure luck" and offers advice to others. He added, "You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it."He also shared his advice for others on staying healthy. "If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you're going to suffer eventually," he said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak participated in a friendly cricket match alongside England's iconic fast bowler James Anderson on Friday. Sunak engaged with other members of the England cricket team, signing autographs and posing for photos with aspiring cricketers. Sunak took to X(formerly Twitter) on Friday and shared a video of the cricket session with Anderson and his interaction with some other players. As the caption of the video, he jokingly wrote: "Am I ready for the call up @englandcricket?".

Dev Patel is renowned for his inclination towards experimental cinema, often venturing beyond conventional boundaries. Renowned for his versatility, the actor consistently embraces diverse roles that challenge his comfort zone. With his directorial premiere in Monkey Man, Dev Patel has captivated cinephiles with his artistic vision. X admired Dev's acting prowess and adept direction in the action-thriller. However, some viewers had mixed responses regarding the film's storyline and pacing.

Spring embodies a picturesque reverie, a memory worth cherishing forever. The latest interior design concepts for Spring 2024 introduce bold lighting arrangements, unconventional colour combinations, and a revival of chintz. This year celebrates individuality, departing from neutrals and minimalism and embracing eclectic tastes. These trends inject a dreamlike essence reminiscent of past vacation escapades. An artistic fusion of sculptural shapes, diverse textures, and vibrant hues evokes nostalgic sentiments, leaving no room for hesitation.

This year's Indian Premier League is significant in terms of Team India's T20 World Cup squad selection; the marquee global tournament takes place days after the end of the IPL season, and stakes are high as the players put their best foot forward for a place in the 15-member squad. Usually, one of the first names in the Indian team – no matter the format – is that of Virat Kohli; however, it was reported by the Telegraph last month that the Indian great might have to deliver consistently in the IPL to make a case for selection in the T20I squad.

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.