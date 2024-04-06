 Evening briefing: Heatwave alert for southern, eastern India; Cong counters Modi's ‘Muslim League imprint’ jab, and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Evening briefing: Heatwave alert for southern, eastern India; Cong counters Modi's ‘Muslim League imprint’ jab, and more

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 06:22 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings on Saturday indicating that parts of peninsular and eastern India are poised to endure "heatwave conditions for the next two days". Regions anticipated to feel the impact encompass Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh sweltered at the highest temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, closely followed by Bhubaneswar and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, both hitting 43.5 degrees Celsius, ranking them as the second hottest cities. The weather department forecasts isolated instances of heatwave conditions in Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, and Telangana over Saturday and Sunday and in Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema on Saturday. Dig deeper

A heatwave is declared in plains when the maximum temperature is over 40°C. (HT file image)
A heatwave is declared in plains when the maximum temperature is over 40°C. (HT file image)

More news: Bengaluru sees max temp of 38.3°C on Friday; Heatwave to continue till Ugadi

Weather alert: IMD predicts heatwave conditions in several parts of India in coming days

The Congress party on Saturday retaliated against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of its Lok Sabha election manifesto as an 'imprint of Muslim League'. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister ‘lacks historical knowledge’. “The prime minister does not know his history as it was, in fact, none other than Mookerjee, the president of the Hindu Mahasabha then, who was himself part of the coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League,” Ramesh was quoted by the PTI as saying. The Congress leader also accused the BJP of practising "politics of divisiveness". "The Hindu Mahasabha was also in coalition with the Muslim League in Sindh and North-West Frontier Province. It is the BJP, not the Congress, that believes in and practices the politics of divisiveness," Ramesh said. Dig deeper

More news: PM Modi's ‘imprint of Muslim League’ jibe at Congress Lok Sabha poll manifesto

Cong picks former Union min Khalap, ex-navyman Viriato Fernandes for Goa seats

Latest News

Doordarshan airs ‘The Kerala Story’, Dhruv Rathee's video screened to counter Dig deeper

Amazon India's ‘Bazaar’ goes live, to compete with Softbank-backed Meesho Dig deeper

India News

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi takes ‘INDI earns commission’ jibe at opposition alliance Dig deeper

‘Kangana Ranaut once said she likes beef’, claims Congress leader. BJP hits back Dig deeper

Trending News

Guinness World Records (GWR) released a video on YouTube featuring the world's oldest living man, aged 111. In the video, John Alfred Tinniswood, hailing from England, reveals his thoughts on what he believes contributes to his long life. He attributes his longevity to "pure luck" and offers advice to others. He added, “You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.”He also shared his advice for others on staying healthy. “If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you’re going to suffer eventually,” he said. Dig deeper

Global Matters

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak participated in a friendly cricket match alongside England's iconic fast bowler James Anderson on Friday. Sunak engaged with other members of the England cricket team, signing autographs and posing for photos with aspiring cricketers. Sunak took to X(formerly Twitter) on Friday and shared a video of the cricket session with Anderson and his interaction with some other players. As the caption of the video, he jokingly wrote: "Am I ready for the call up @englandcricket?". Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Dev Patel is renowned for his inclination towards experimental cinema, often venturing beyond conventional boundaries. Renowned for his versatility, the actor consistently embraces diverse roles that challenge his comfort zone. With his directorial premiere in Monkey Man, Dev Patel has captivated cinephiles with his artistic vision. X admired Dev's acting prowess and adept direction in the action-thriller. However, some viewers had mixed responses regarding the film's storyline and pacing. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Spring embodies a picturesque reverie, a memory worth cherishing forever. The latest interior design concepts for Spring 2024 introduce bold lighting arrangements, unconventional colour combinations, and a revival of chintz. This year celebrates individuality, departing from neutrals and minimalism and embracing eclectic tastes. These trends inject a dreamlike essence reminiscent of past vacation escapades. An artistic fusion of sculptural shapes, diverse textures, and vibrant hues evokes nostalgic sentiments, leaving no room for hesitation. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

This year's Indian Premier League is significant in terms of Team India's T20 World Cup squad selection; the marquee global tournament takes place days after the end of the IPL season, and stakes are high as the players put their best foot forward for a place in the 15-member squad. Usually, one of the first names in the Indian team – no matter the format – is that of Virat Kohli; however, it was reported by the Telegraph last month that the Indian great might have to deliver consistently in the IPL to make a case for selection in the T20I squad. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Follow Us On