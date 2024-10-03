Morning briefing: New allegations rock Bengal medical colleges; 2 abducted Meitei youths released in Manipur, and more

The rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has led to a surge of complaints from students in several of West Bengal's government medical colleges. Reports show serious allegations involving political connections to the ruling Trinamool Congress, a pervasive atmosphere of intimidation and manipulation of the examination system through bribery and favouritism. In recent weeks, complaints have emerged from at least seven of the state's leading medical institutions. Dig deeper Kolkata, India - Oct. 2, 2024: Junior doctors, activists and others take out a protest rally from College Street to Esplanade demanding justice for the murdered RG Kar doctor and security in hospitals in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Two Meitei hostages were released on Thursday after the authorities in ethnic violence-hit Manipur agreed to a key demand of Kuki groups to transfer 11 prisoners from Sajiwa Central Jail in Meitei-dominated Imphal to Churachandpur Jail. Kuki militants abducted three Meiteis on Friday last before releasing one of them a day later. The hostages were released after a tense five-day negotiation. Dig deeper

India news

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk released, says meeting with PM Narendra Modi or President soon

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors, medical students hold massive protests on Mahalaya

Business

Centre's new internship scheme to open soon, Candidates can register from mid-Oct

Warren Buffett sells $338 million Bank of America stock

This country is levying 12% tax on digital services by Amazon, Netflix, Disney

Global matters

Israel strikes back, kills 6 in Beirut after 8 soldiers died fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Russia's Lavrov says stands alongside China on Taiwan, other issues

Melania Trump sides with Kamala Harris' abortion stance in new memoir, challenging Trump's views

Sports

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur was rushed to a local hospital in Lucknow due to a high fever soon after the second day’s play of the Irani Cup match between Mumbai and the Rest of India. Thakur battled through illness to contribute a crucial 36 runs in a 73-run ninth-wicket stand alongside Sarfaraz Khan, and was running a fever of 102 degrees during his time at the crease. Dig deeper

Entertainment

Several A-list Telugu actors slammed Telangana minister Konda Surekha for her controversial remark linking Bharat Rashtra Samiti Chief KT Rama Rao to the separation between actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Devara star Jr NTR and Nani among others took to X to object strongly to Konda's remark. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Ananya Panday made a dazzling appearance at the Opening Season Ballet Gala At Palais Garnier in Paris. The actor was in the fashion capital of the world to attend the Chanel Spring Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear show at Paris Fashion Week. Read on as we decode her show-stealing look, again proving that she is the next big Gen-Z fashionista to look out for. Dig deeper

It's trending

A video reportedly showing a barrage of missiles launched at Israel on October 1 evening has surfaced on social media. As per reports, the raw footage was released by an Iranian news agency. The chilling footage has left many horrified. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.