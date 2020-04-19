News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: ‘Where is your dignity now?’, Prashant Kishor’s latest jibe at Nitish Kumar has Kota connect and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:56 IST

‘Where is your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor’s latest jibe at Nitish Kumar has Kota connect

Election strategist Prashant Kishore has been constantly targeting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over the plight of the people from the state stranded in other places during the lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus infections. Read more.

Centre opens job avenue for migrant workers, bars inter-state movement of labourers

The central government opened on Sunday an employment avenue for migrant labourers in states where they are stranded, while also making it clear that they will not have permission for interstate travel. Read more.

India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan

India has taken up with Pakistan the issue of collapse of domes of Sikh shrine Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, people aware of the development said. Read more.

IGNOU TEE June: Deadline extended to submit assignment till May 31, exam form till May 15

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to submit the assignment for term end exam (TEE- June) 2020 up to May 31. Earlier, the last date to submit the TEE June assignments was April 30. Read more.

‘MS was totally opposite’: Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble’s captaincy style decoded by Srikkanth

The rise of MS Dhoni is nothing short of a fairytale and in that dream story, a lot of former cricketers and coaches played their part. Former India opener and chief selector Kris Srikkanth was one of them. Read more.

Kangana Ranaut defends sister, targets Farah Khan Ali again: ‘Don’t twist words to suit your distorted narrative’

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali’s claim that Rangoli Chandel’s tweet, which got her suspended from Twitter was “totally inappropriate, hateful and goes against the rule of law”. Read more.

Penguins wandering on street ‘wonder’ where the humans have gone

What were the penguins wandering around on a quiet Cape Town street wondering about? Probably they were thinking where all the humans went – or at least that is what netizens suggest. Read more.

Throwback fashion: Sridevi stunned in a maroon Benarasi silk saree, Janhvi shines in green

Dabboo Ratnani has been posting interesting and fun videos of himself getting “bored in his house”.Celebrating ‘25 years of Dabboo Ratnani, the photographer most recently posted a picture of King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. Read more.

Zoom hack: We asked Microsoft, Google, AnyDesk about their encryption models

From getting hacked by Zoombombers to selling software exploits in the Dark Web, Zoom, the video conferencing app, has probably seen it all over the past few weeks. Read more.

Call centre running from Gurugram hotel busted amid lockdown, 7 arrested

To keep its business running even during lockdown, a call center company ran its operations illegally from 35 rooms it had booked in the luxurious Radisson Hotel in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar. Police said the promoters of the company, Saburi TLC World Wide service Pvt Ltd , threatened their employees to work from the hotel and violated social distancing norms in effect in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch here.