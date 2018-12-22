Passenger insists on smoking onboard Kolkata flight, causes three-hour delay

A passenger onboard Vistara airlines Amritsar-Delhi-Kolkata flight had to be offloaded on Thursday at Delhi airport due to ‘unruly behaviour’, the airlines said.

‘We had an unruly customer situation who insisted on smoking onboard. He was issued a warning letter by the captain and later offloaded when he refused to comply,” a statement by the airlines said.

The flight was delayed by over three hours as a result of this incident.

On November 26, a 21-year-old man travelling on a Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight was deplaned and taken into custody at the Kolkata airport after he allegedly made a social media post from inside the aircraft saying he was a terrorist.

A co-passenger informed the captain of the flight that Yogen Poddar allegedly wrote on a social media app, saying he is a “terrorist on board” on a day the country was observing the tenth anniversary of the terror attacks in Mumbai.

“While he was on board he was chatting with his friend on the Snapchat app with a handkerchief on his face. He had written ‘Terrorist on flight, I destroy women hearts,’ which was noticed by one of the passengers on board namely Mr Benjamin Placket, who was seated one seat diagonally behind him,” a Central Industrial Security Force source said.

“He immediately informed the same to the captain of the flight. The captain passed the message to Jet Airways duty manager and the passenger was detained by Jet Airways security,” the source said.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 13:41 IST