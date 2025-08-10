Yamuna nears warning mark in Delhi day after heavy rain pounds city

River Yamuna was seen flowing close to the warning mark on Sunday morning in Delhi, a day after the city witnessed heavy rain. The information from the Old Yamuna Bridge, commonly known as Loha Pul, showed that the river is flowing below the 204.20-metre mark. The warning level stands at 204.5 metres and evacuations start at 206 metres, officials said.(ANI File Photo)

The warning level stands at 204.5 metres and evacuations start at 206 metres, officials said.

In 2023, the Yamuna reached an unprecedented level of 208.66 metres, a PTI report said. Visuals from this morning showed the river flowing alarmingly close to the warning mark.

On Thursday, Yamuna reportedly rose to 204.79 metres at 7 am, crossing the warning mark of 204.50 metres and reaching the highest level of the season so far amid the ongoing monsoon season and continuous rainfall, officials said.

The rising water levels in the Yamuna come amid continuous spells of downpour in its riverbeds of Uttarakhand before entering the plains.

Heavy rain in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand led to devastating flash floods on August 5, that claimed several lives and left multiple injured.

As monsoons continue to sweep the country, waters of Ganga have also been experiencing a significant rise through its course in parts of Uttar Pradesh. Residents of Varanasi saw intense waterlogging and disruption in their daily lives after the swollen Ganga shrouded the city last week.

The Saryu River water level is also rising due to continuous rainfall in Ayodhya city. Uttar Pradesh is facing continuous rainfall in several cities, causing waterlogging, said an ANI report.

UP's capital city, Lucknow has also been witnessing intense rainfall, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. The monsoon has brought similar conditions to other parts of Uttar Pradesh, with rising river levels leading to flooding, the report added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reportedly said that the water level in the Yamuna has risen above the danger mark of 113 meters, reaching 117 meters in the Auraiya district.

“In the Auraiya district, the water level has crossed the danger mark of 113 meters, reaching 117 meters. Currently, 21 districts in the state have been affected by floods due to heavy rainfall,” ANI quoted the CM as saying.

India Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy skies, light showers, and rainfall not more than 5 mm per hour in isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh today.

(With inputs from news agencies)