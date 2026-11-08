Clinical psychologist explains reason behind saving our most beautiful outfits instead of wearing them every day

According to Saikishore, the psychology behind this could be based on the concept of scarcity and fear of regret. One may not want to risk spoiling his or her best clothes and therefore keep them for a particular day when it becomes necessary for one to wear them. This mainly applies to clothes that have been expensive or hard to come by or those that hold special memories.

It is quite common for people to keep their favourite clothes for a particular event since they see some outfits as being fit for their best appearance. In essence, this is based on the notion that an expensive dress, a beautiful shirt or even a favourite pair of shoes should be worn on occasions that are equally significant. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saikishore, a clinical psychologist at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bangalore, explained why our best clothes rarely leave the wardrobe.

“In essence, our clothing collections can illustrate a more extensive psychological tendency: we frequently defer gratification while anticipating the ideal moment to materialise,” said Saikishore. We preserve our cherished garments, postpone valued experiences, and assure ourselves that we shall appreciate them subsequently. However, existence comprises not merely celebrations and significant milestones. It encompasses ordinary mornings, routine afternoons, and unremarkable moments that may never appear consequential in the present.

Factor of perfectionism “There is also the factor of perfectionism. A person will keep an outfit for a particular occasion like a party or special occasion to experience wearing it and make the whole situation perfect,” said Saikishore. Without the proper occasion, however, the outfit won’t be worn at all. At the same time, usual and comfortable clothing becomes the choice because it needs less effort.

Our wardrobe can show our attitude towards ourselves as well. If we think that we must be perfect only on occasions, we unconsciously start seeing everyday life as an occasion when we should wear something different and worse. Wearing clothes that we really like, however, becomes a kind of self-expression and enjoyment.