Clinical psychologist explains reason behind saving our most beautiful outfits instead of wearing them every day
Fear of regret and perfectionism can keep favourite or expensive clothes unworn. Psychologist Saikishore says people often overlook the value of everyday life.
It is quite common for people to keep their favourite clothes for a particular event since they see some outfits as being fit for their best appearance. In essence, this is based on the notion that an expensive dress, a beautiful shirt or even a favourite pair of shoes should be worn on occasions that are equally significant. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saikishore, a clinical psychologist at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bangalore, explained why our best clothes rarely leave the wardrobe.
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Understanding the psychology
According to Saikishore, the psychology behind this could be based on the concept of scarcity and fear of regret. One may not want to risk spoiling his or her best clothes and therefore keep them for a particular day when it becomes necessary for one to wear them. This mainly applies to clothes that have been expensive or hard to come by or those that hold special memories.
“In essence, our clothing collections can illustrate a more extensive psychological tendency: we frequently defer gratification while anticipating the ideal moment to materialise,” said Saikishore. We preserve our cherished garments, postpone valued experiences, and assure ourselves that we shall appreciate them subsequently. However, existence comprises not merely celebrations and significant milestones. It encompasses ordinary mornings, routine afternoons, and unremarkable moments that may never appear consequential in the present.
Factor of perfectionism
“There is also the factor of perfectionism. A person will keep an outfit for a particular occasion like a party or special occasion to experience wearing it and make the whole situation perfect,” said Saikishore. Without the proper occasion, however, the outfit won’t be worn at all. At the same time, usual and comfortable clothing becomes the choice because it needs less effort.
Our wardrobe can show our attitude towards ourselves as well. If we think that we must be perfect only on occasions, we unconsciously start seeing everyday life as an occasion when we should wear something different and worse. Wearing clothes that we really like, however, becomes a kind of self-expression and enjoyment.
How to ensure you wear your best clothes?
One way out of the cycle is to ensure that there are occasions to wear favourite clothes without the need to wait for a special event. Wear the special shirt with casual pants or wear the dress casually to a simple lunch, or add accessories to make a plain outfit special. Clothes are made to be worn and lived in.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More