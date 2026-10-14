Tried and Tested: I tried co-ord sets from Chapter 2 Drip to make everyday dressing more stylish and effortless; here’s my honest review
I put Chapter 2 Drip’s streetwear and contemporary fashion pieces to the test to see how they fare on style, fit, and comfort. Here’s my honest verdict.
As a fashion enthusiast, I love experimenting with my style; however, comfort is something I never compromise on. While scrolling through Instagram, I came across Chapter 2 Drip, a modern streetwear brand offering outfits that promise to strike a balance between style and comfort. Although the brand had several options across different categories, I decided to try its co-ord sets, which looked classic, versatile, and effortlessly put-together. I styled the outfits for different occasions and experimented with different looks. Here’s how they worked for me.
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Off-white linen set
My first pick from the brand was this off-white linen co-ord set, featuring a clean, understated shirt paired with matching trousers. The set has a soft, unfussy finish that gives it a relaxed yet put-together look. As someone who naturally gravitates towards lighter colours, I was drawn to this set for its subtle aesthetic and promise of comfort.
However, the fit was a bit of a letdown. Despite ordering an XS, the outfit felt quite oversized, and I had to get it altered myself to achieve a better fit. That said, if you prefer relaxed silhouettes and oversized outfits, this set could be worth considering.
How I styled it: I like getting the most out of my outfits by styling co-ord sets together as well as separately. I wore the shirt as a layering piece over a spaghetti top with denim, creating an easy, casual look. The trousers also make a comfortable alternative to fitted pants, especially on long travel days. Of course, I also wore the complete set as vacation loungewear, where its relaxed aesthetic felt right at home.
Price: The off-white linen set is priced at ₹3,600/- on the official website.
Baby pink T-shirt
The T-shirt enthusiast in me naturally gravitated towards another pick from the brand. I opted for this baby pink T-shirt, crafted from breathable 240 GSM fabric, which makes it a promising choice for everyday wear. The subtle monogram detailing adds a refined touch to this wardrobe staple without making it look too busy. Designed to be worn on its own or layered, it is a versatile addition to any casual wardrobe. I particularly liked its oversized fit, which made it a comfortable option for my gym sessions.
How I styled it: I paired the T-shirt with my gym pants for a relaxed workout look. For a more casual, everyday outfit, I styled it with denim, making it an easy choice for running errands or stepping out with friends.
Price: The baby pink T-shirt is priced at ₹1,800/- on the official website.
Disclaimer: The product featured in this article was sent to Hindustan Times by the brand for review purposes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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