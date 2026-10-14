Tried and Tested: I tried co-ord sets from Chapter 2 Drip to make everyday dressing more stylish and effortless; here’s my honest review

As a fashion enthusiast, I love experimenting with my style; however, comfort is something I never compromise on. While scrolling through Instagram, I came across Chapter 2 Drip, a modern streetwear brand offering outfits that promise to strike a balance between style and comfort. Although the brand had several options across different categories, I decided to try its co-ord sets, which looked classic, versatile, and effortlessly put-together. I styled the outfits for different occasions and experimented with different looks. Here’s how they worked for me.

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Off-white linen set My first pick from the brand was this off-white linen co-ord set, featuring a clean, understated shirt paired with matching trousers. The set has a soft, unfussy finish that gives it a relaxed yet put-together look. As someone who naturally gravitates towards lighter colours, I was drawn to this set for its subtle aesthetic and promise of comfort.

However, the fit was a bit of a letdown. Despite ordering an XS, the outfit felt quite oversized, and I had to get it altered myself to achieve a better fit. That said, if you prefer relaxed silhouettes and oversized outfits, this set could be worth considering.