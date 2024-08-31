Yoga has been practiced for thousands of years and has gained recognition in recent times as a complementary approach to managing various mental health conditions, including depression. While Yoga should not replace professional medical treatment, it can be a valuable addition to a comprehensive depression management plan. 10 Yoga exercises that could help lift your mood and fight depression (Photo by Woman's Day)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, suggested several Yoga techniques that may help alleviate symptoms of depression -

1. Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar):

This flowing sequence of poses synchronizes breath with movement, promoting circulation and energy flow throughout the body. The rhythmic nature of Sun Salutations can help calm the mind and boost mood. Practicing 5-10 rounds daily, especially in the morning, may help establish a positive routine and increase motivation.

2. Backbends:

Poses like Cobra (Bhujangasana), Bridge (Setu Bandhasana), and Camel (Ustrasana) open the chest and heart area. These poses are believed to counteract the physical manifestations of depression, such as slouched posture and shallow breathing. Backbends can promote feelings of openness and may help lift one's mood.

3. Inversions:

Poses that invert the body, such as Headstand (Sirsasana), Shoulder Stand (Sarvangasana), or even simple Legs-Up-the-Wall pose (Viparita Karani), are thought to alter blood flow and stimulate the nervous system. These poses may help shift perspective and provide a sense of renewed energy.

4. Forward Bends:

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana) and Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana) can have a calming effect on the nervous system. These poses encourage introspection and may help quiet an overactive mind, potentially reducing anxiety and rumination often associated with depression.

5. Balancing Poses:

Tree Pose (Vrksasana) and Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III) require focus and concentration, which can help redirect attention away from negative thoughts. The act of finding physical balance may translate to emotional balance and improved self-confidence.

6. Restorative Yoga:

This gentle form of yoga uses props to support the body in passive poses held for extended periods. Restorative poses like Supported Child's Pose or Reclined Bound Angle Pose can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and reducing stress.

7. Pranayama (Breathing Exercises):

Specific breathing techniques can have a powerful effect on mood and energy levels. Alternate Nostril Breathing (Nadi Shodhana) may help balance the nervous system, while Victorious Breath (Ujjayi) can be calming and grounding. Deep belly breathing (Diaphragmatic Breathing) can activate the relaxation response and reduce anxiety.

8. Yoga Nidra:

This guided meditation practice, often called "yogic sleep," involves lying in Savasana (Corpse Pose) while following verbal cues to systematically relax the body and mind. Regular practice of Yoga Nidra may help reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety by promoting deep relaxation and self-awareness.

9. Mantra Meditation:

Repeating a mantra or positive affirmation during yoga practice or meditation can help redirect the mind from negative thought patterns. Simple mantras like "So Hum" (I am that) or personalized affirmations can be powerful tools for shifting perspective.

10. Healing walk

Lift your arms up keeping them at shoulder width distance. Now, start walking with your arms raised in this position and your hands can be up in the air for 1-3 minutes. Initially this may not be possible as you will have to train the muscles of your arms and shoulders and strengthen them. Build up to 1-3 minutes gradually by starting of with a minute increase and so on until you are physically capable enough with the strength required to hold your arms up for 1-3 minutes straight. One round practice will require you to perform a minimum of three sets of these walks of minimum 1-3 minutes each.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar insisted that by consistently practicing these Yoga techniques, individuals may experience improvements in mood, energy levels and overall well-being. The combination of physical movement, breath awareness and mindfulness inherent in Yoga practice can provide a holistic approach to addressing the complex nature of depression.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.