5 scalp health treatments that can stop hair fall in its tracks

A healthy scalp is the foundation for luscious locks, but hair loss can be triggered by various factors. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Viral Desai, board-certified super specialist, cosmetic plastic and hair transplant surgeon and medical director at DHI India, revealed that the factors behind hair loss include: Want luscious locks? It all starts with your scalp. Here’s how.(Image by Freepik)

Stress that disrupts hair growth

Genetics that predispose you to hair thinning

Hormonal imbalances that lead to excessive shedding

Tight hairstyles that cause traction alopecia

Certain medications that affect hair growth

Dietary deficiencies that impact hair health

Treatment options

Dr Desai assured that the good news is that there are treatments that target these root causes, promoting a healthier scalp and a fuller head of hair. Let's explore the options that can help you achieve the hair you desire!

1. Topical therapies

Minoxidil: FDA-approved for AGA treatment, available in 2 percent and 5 percent solutions and foam preparations. It promotes hair growth by prolonging the anagen phase and increasing hair diameter and density.

Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are buzzing with claims that tretinoin, often combined with minoxidil, can be a game-changer for those struggling with hair loss

Finasteride: Available as a topical formulation from compounding pharmacies, shown to reduce plasma and scalp DHT levels.

2. Oral therapies

Finasteride: FDA-approved for male pattern baldness, blocks DHT conversion.

Dutasteride: More potent than finasteride, superior efficacy in blocking DHT and promoting hair growth.

Oral Minoxidil: Not FDA-approved for AGA, but shows effectiveness in treating hair loss in both men and women.

3. Hormonal therapies

Spironolactone: A game-changer for many, promoting hair regrowth or stabilisation.

Flutamide and bicalutamide: Promising but limited by potential side effects.

Cyproterone acetate: Often used in combination with birth control pills to regulate hormonal imbalances.

4. Injectable treatments

PRP Therapy: Stimulates hair growth with platelet-rich plasma injections, showing impressive results in hair count and thickness.

Exosomes: Tiny stem cell-derived vesicles that promote hair growth and follicle proliferation, holding promise for future hair restoration treatments.

Microneedling: Boosts hair growth by stimulating collagen and enhancing topical treatment absorption, especially effective when combined with minoxidil or PRP.

5. Supplements

Biotin, vitamin D, fish oil, Keratin supplements and saw palmetto support hair health, promote growth, and strengthen follicles. These supplements can be used in conjunction with other treatments and may help promote overall hair health.

Fish oil: Consuming omega supplements along with antioxidants helps improve hair density and reduces hair loss. It also helps boost immunity and promote overall health.(Unsplash)

By understanding the root causes of hair loss and exploring these treatment options, you can take the first step towards achieving a healthier scalp and a fuller head of hair. Whether it is topical therapies, oral medications, hormonal treatments, injectables or supplements, there is a solution out there for you. Consult with a healthcare professional to determine the best course of treatment for your specific hair loss concerns.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.