Monsoon season brings a lot of respite from hot scorching summers but can also make it challenging to stick to a workout regime especially for those who engage in outdoor workouts. Many times one can be left wondering about options to keep fit during the rainy season. 5 tips to keep fit during monsoons (Photo by Edu Lauton on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Saifee, Namaha and Apollo Spectra Hospitals, suggested some tips on how to keep up with a workout regime and stay fit through the next 2 months of monsoon season and rainy days ahead -

1. Choose indoor workout options:

Digitalisation has opened the doors to many options for indoor workouts. One can enrol for online Zumba classes, dance classes, yoga, floor exercises using various fitness apps etc. All these can be done conveniently at home and without travelling anywhere. Using workout props: Invest in economical strength training props like resistance bands, dumbbells, kettle bells and others like a yoga matt, skipping rope, stepper etc. These can do wonders and are less space occupying as well. There are many videos available on various online platforms guiding about workouts using these props. If you have bigger space, you can also think about investing in a treadmill, static cycle or a trampoline.

2. Do what you like: While choosing a workout, make sure you choose what you like and enjoy doing. If you have fun while working out, it not only improves your fitness level but also your mental health and compliance/ consistency.

3. Stay well hydrated: Though it's not very sunny in monsoons but because of humidity there is a lot of water loss from the body. Make sure you drink enough water or other low-calorie liquids like coconut water, lemon water, buttermilk, soups/veg juices, etc to meet your liquid requirements and avoid cramps, lightheadedness and fatigue.

4. Eat a well-balanced diet: Due to decreased outdoor activities in monsoon, make sure you maintain a well-balanced diet comprising of home cooked meals, whole fruits and vegetables and healthy snacks. Stay away from empty calorie foods like bakery foods, fried foods, sweets, chocolates, sugary drinks etc which add only calories but no nutrition.

5. Go trekking: A good cardio activity worth experiencing in monsoons is trekking. Plan a few treks this monsoon, take a break and enjoy nature! You can select the level of difficulty of the trek based on your fitness level.

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker advised, “In addition to indoor workout, make sure you take small breaks from work and move around at home to increase your overall step count. Whenever possible go for outdoor walks/ activities/ jog/ cycling on sunny days. Avoid venturing out in heavy rains or on slippery wet roads as it could prove to be unsafe. In case you have any back or knee issues, joint pain, or any bone or joint related disease, etc. avoid doing any type of exercise on your own as it can do more harm than good. Kindly consult a physiotherapist who will help you by designing a more customised workout regime which will improve your muscle strength and prevent further damage.”

This monsoon, do not allow your energy levels to dip. Stay active, stay fit!