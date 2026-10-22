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Are you ignoring this key nutrient while chasing protein? Nutritionist reveals an important link between protein and fibre
Explore the essential balance of protein and fibre in your diet, understand their roles, and learn why nutrient diversity supports optimal health.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Trunativ Pro Blend Whey Protein Powder Isolate & Concentrate | 100% Light & Clean Protein Powder | 26g Protein | 6g BCAA | 12.52g EAA | No added sugar | Coffee Mocha 2lbs (907g)View Details
₹3,999
Steadfast Nutrition ACTIVE BCAA Intra Workout (450g), Cola, 30 ServingsView Details
₹1,890
QNT Nitrapure, Blend of Whey Isolate & Concentrate | 2kg, Strawberry Banana | Enriched with Ashwagandha, Ginseng & Tribulus | Best Whey Protein for Muscle Gain | 28g Protein, 3g Creatine (per scoop)View Details
₹5,525
GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein | New Formulation | 24g Protein, 5.7g BCAAs, 12.3g EAAs | Added DigeZyme® | Whey Isolate & Concentrate Blend, Low Carb (4.51g), No Added Sugar | Chocolate Supreme , 907gView Details
₹3,899
ONLY WHAT'S NEEDED By Food Pharmer | OWN Cocoa Edition | Whey Protein Concentrate 1kg | 24g Protein per Scoop | No Added Sugar | No Added Flavours | No Artificial Sweeteners | Lab Tested | 30 ServingsView Details
₹3,899
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.