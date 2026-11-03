Before adding electrolyte drinks to your daily routine, here's what expert wants you to understand about hydration
With electrolyte powders and drinks gaining popularity, here's what you need to know before making them a daily habit.
Electrolytes have taken over the internet, with everyone from celebrities like Rannvijay Singha to social media influencers obsessing over adding them to their water. But are these drinks really necessary for everyone? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nikita Garg, celebrity nutritionist and founder of Entech Wellness, explains who benefits from electrolyte drinks and whether you really need to include them in your daily routine.
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Do we need electrolytes?
“Everyone is busy debunking electrolyte drinks. But let me turn the tables - what if the real question is not why they are everywhere, but why our bodies are asking for them more than ever?,” said Garg. We also need to understand that dehydration sometimes cannot be resolved alone by drinking three litres of water; electrolytes depletion also needs to be taken care of.
Garg highlighted that water is enough for a 30-minute walk. But look at our real lives today. We live in chronic dehydration. We have three cups of chai/coffee, which are diuretic in nature; we sleep less than 6 hours; we are in AC all day, then step into 40+-degree heat; we eat high-sodium high sugar processed food.
Who needs electrolytes?
According to Garg, we may not be athletes, but we are electrolyte imbalanced. Sodium alone is not the story. Indian diets are now very low in magnesium, the electrolyte that cramps away, insomnia away. When you feel that 4 pm energy crash, frequent headaches, leg cramps at night or constant fatigue even after drinking 3-4 litres of water in a day, that’s often not dehydration. That’s electrolyte depletion.
“So, do you really need a 100 ₹fancy bottled drink? No. But do you need to think beyond plain water? Yes, but I don't always recommend packaged drinks,” said Garg.
What many of these commercial drinks also bring is added sugar, artificial colours, additives and extra calories that you never needed in the first place. Sipping them all day thinking they are healthier than water is just expensive, flavoured sugar water. This is where our understanding of wellness goes wrong. We believe health has to be complicated and commercial. It doesn’t.
How should we add electrolytes?
“I highly recommend turning to our own electrolyte drinks. The ones we forgot. Nature has already given us smarter choices,” said Garg. A glass of chaas with roasted jeera and salt after lunch, tender coconut water on the way home, lemon water with pink salt and a sherbet naturally sweetened with stevia or monk fruit extract for those who sweat heavily -these are India’s original electrolyte drinks.
Commercial electrolyte sachets are helpful when you are travelling, or you keep forgetting to carry your bottle before your intensive gym session – that’s where commercial products have to step in. Nothing beats fresh food and water.
“It's important to know that neither home-based nor commercial products have to be overdone. Listen to your body’s internal water sensors maintained by osmoreceptors and hormones like Anti-Diuretic Hormone and Aldosterone,” explained Garg.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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