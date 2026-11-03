Before adding electrolyte drinks to your daily routine, here's what expert wants you to understand about hydration

“Everyone is busy debunking electrolyte drinks . But let me turn the tables - what if the real question is not why they are everywhere, but why our bodies are asking for them more than ever?,” said Garg. We also need to understand that dehydration sometimes cannot be resolved alone by drinking three litres of water; electrolytes depletion also needs to be taken care of.

Electrolytes have taken over the internet, with everyone from celebrities like Rannvijay Singha to social media influencers obsessing over adding them to their water. But are these drinks really necessary for everyone? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nikita Garg, celebrity nutritionist and founder of Entech Wellness, explains who benefits from electrolyte drinks and whether you really need to include them in your daily routine.

Garg highlighted that water is enough for a 30-minute walk. But look at our real lives today. We live in chronic dehydration. We have three cups of chai/coffee, which are diuretic in nature; we sleep less than 6 hours; we are in AC all day, then step into 40+-degree heat; we eat high-sodium high sugar processed food.

Who needs electrolytes? According to Garg, we may not be athletes, but we are electrolyte imbalanced. Sodium alone is not the story. Indian diets are now very low in magnesium, the electrolyte that cramps away, insomnia away. When you feel that 4 pm energy crash, frequent headaches, leg cramps at night or constant fatigue even after drinking 3-4 litres of water in a day, that’s often not dehydration. That’s electrolyte depletion.

“So, do you really need a 100 ₹fancy bottled drink? No. But do you need to think beyond plain water? Yes, but I don't always recommend packaged drinks,” said Garg.

What many of these commercial drinks also bring is added sugar, artificial colours, additives and extra calories that you never needed in the first place. Sipping them all day thinking they are healthier than water is just expensive, flavoured sugar water. This is where our understanding of wellness goes wrong. We believe health has to be complicated and commercial. It doesn’t.