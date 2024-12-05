Control diabetes the Ayurvedic way: Bitter foods, Yoga, detox Ayurveda secrets revealed to control blood sugar

In Ayurveda, health is seen as a state of balance within the body, where diet, lifestyle and emotional well-being all play a vital role in maintaining harmony. Diabetes, or Madhumeha, is understood as more than elevated blood sugar levels; it is a deeper imbalance within the body’s systems, often arising from lifestyle and dietary habits that weaken Agni (digestive fire) and increase Kapha, leading to sluggish metabolism and toxin buildup (Ama). Diabetes decoded: 7 ancient Ayurvedic practices to regain control of your blood sugar levels(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rini Vohra (PhD), Scientific Advisor at Maharishi Ayurveda, claimed, “According to Ayurvedic principles, Madhumeha can be managed by nurturing Agni and reducing Kapha through diet, physical activity, and stress management, thus restoring the body’s natural equilibrium. This holistic approach to diabetes emphasizes preventive care and mindful lifestyle practices, addressing the root causes rather than just the symptoms.”

She added, “Ayurvedic recommendations focus on purifying the blood, supporting the body’s detox processes, and boosting Agni to improve metabolism. By incorporating the following seven practices, individuals with diabetes can better control blood sugar levels, enhance overall wellness, and achieve a more balanced, healthier life.”

Dr Rini Vohra recommended 7 Ayurvedic practices to help you manage diabetes in a holistic way.

1. Eat bitter foods like karela and neem

Bitter foods such as karela (bitter gourd) and neem are renowned in Ayurveda for their ability to purify the blood and regulate glucose. Regular intake of bitter vegetables helps in reducing Kapha and controlling blood sugar. You can try bitter gourd juice in the morning or neem leaves with warm water to detoxify the system.

Neem, a natural herb, has been trusted from ages for its wonderful medicinal properties. From removing toxins from body to taking care of dental and skin issues, Neem has multiple health benefits. Neem is also packed with flavonoids, glycosides, and triterpenoids that help control blood sugar levels. Taking it twice every day if you have diabetes.(Shutterstock)

2. Choose low-glycemic grains and lentils

Grains like barley, millet, and pulses like moong dal provide sustained energy without causing blood sugar spikes. Avoid high-calorie foods like rice, wheat, and sugary items. A diet rich in low-glycemic foods supports Agni, the body’s digestive fire and helps prevent metabolic imbalances.

3. Start your day with neem-turmeric mix

Begin the day by taking a marble-sized ball of neem and turmeric with warm water. This ancient Ayurvedic remedy detoxifies the blood and keeps blood sugar levels balanced. It can also help prevent the accumulation of toxins (Ama) that disturb metabolic function.

4. Practice Yoga and brisk walking regularly

Physical activity is essential in Ayurveda to manage Madhumeha. Try yoga poses like Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) or simple brisk walking for at least 30 minutes daily. These activities improve circulation, particularly in micro-channels (Srotas), and help in burning excess sugar stored in the body.

The medical evidence on yoga managing diabetes using randomised controlled trials with adequate number of patients is still being acquired.(Shutterstock)

5. Meditate for 20 minutes daily

Ayurveda believes mental stress can aggravate diabetes by influencing Vata and Kapha doshas. Practicing Transcendental Meditation or any other meditation technique for 20 minutes daily can help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce insulin resistance, and improve mental clarity.

6. Herbal support with fenugreek, jamun and turmeric

Certain herbs are proven allies in managing blood sugar. A morning dose of fenugreek (methi) powder with water stabilizes blood sugar levels. Even fenugreek tea or 1 tsp hot water soaked fenugreek seeds in the morning can do the same job.

Jamun (Indian blackberry) seeds contain compounds that help manage pancreatic function, while turmeric helps in reducing inflammation and regulating glucose. Taking formulations that contain Jamun seed powder, can help enhance pancreatic functioning very well.

7. Avoid dairy, excessive curds and heavy oils

Ayurveda suggests avoiding Kapha-aggravating foods, especially dairy products like curd, and heavy oils that are hard to digest. These Abhishyandhi foods clog micro-channels and reduce Agni’s effectiveness, slowing down metabolism. Stick to light, fresh foods to support digestion and avoid further Kapha accumulation. Prefer soups with good spices such as black pepper over cold/dry/frozen foods.

Dr Rini Vohra asserted, “By incorporating these Ayurvedic practices into daily life, diabetes management becomes more about balance and preventive care than symptom control alone. Ayurveda’s holistic approach enables individuals to manage diabetes naturally, while also fostering overall well-being.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.