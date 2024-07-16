To integrate Yoga poses and practices that support hydration and prevent dehydration during the summer months, it is essential to focus on poses that promote circulation, stimulate the lymphatic system and encourage relaxation. Additionally, incorporating breathing exercises and mindfulness techniques can help maintain proper hydration levels. Cooling Yoga practices for summer: Exercises and expert guide for hydration and relaxation in hot weather (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, laid a guide to integrate Yoga into your summer routine to stay hydrated and suggested starting with hydrating poses. He recommended to begin your practice with poses that encourage hydration and circulation, such as -

1. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose):

This pose stretches the sides of the body, enhancing circulation and promoting detoxification.

2. Padahasthasana (Forward Fold):

Forward folds stimulate digestion and help regulate fluid balance in the body.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):

Backbends like Cobra Pose stimulate the kidneys and adrenal glands, supporting proper hydration.

4. Savasana (Corpse Pose):

Practicing Savasana in a cool, shaded area can help lower body temperature and induce relaxation.

To stay cool, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar advised to incorporate the fooling cooling poses to beat the summer heat and prevent overheating -

1. Sitali Pranayama (Cooling Breath):

This breathing technique involves inhaling through a rolled tongue or pursed lips, which cools the body from within.

2. Focus on Fluidity:

Emphasise fluid movements and transitions between poses to keep the body agile and prevent stagnation.

3. Stay Hydrated Throughout:

Take regular breaks to drink water throughout your practice to replenish fluids lost through sweat.

For mindful hydration, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, “Practice mindfulness while drinking water, focusing on the sensations of hydration and gratitude for the water's nourishment.” Include Pranayama (breathing exercises) techniques that support hydration, such as:

1. Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing):

Balances the body's energy channels and promotes overall well-being, including hydration.

2. Sheetali Pranayama (Cooling Breath):

Involves inhaling through a rolled tongue or pursed lips, which can cool the body and calm the mind.

Talking about diet and rest, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, “After your practice, continue to prioritise hydration by drinking water and consuming hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables. Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to signs of dehydration during your practice, such as dizziness or fatigue, and take appropriate measures to rehydrate. Rest and Replenish: Allow time for rest and recovery after your practice to give your body the opportunity to replenish fluids and recover from the heat. By integrating these Yoga poses and practices into your summer routine, you can support hydration, prevent dehydration and enjoy a refreshing and invigorating practice even during the hottest months of the year.”