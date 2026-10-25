Decoding skincare labels: Before you buy another beauty product, understand what ‘dermatologically tested’ really means

According to Dr Jain, the phrase ‘dermatologically tested’ means a product that is tested by dermatologists to make sure the product does not cause skin irritation. However, ‘dermatologically tested’ alone does not tell the story.

We often come across the term ‘ dermatologically tested ’ on skincare and makeup products – and while it may seem like a safety label, there is more to it than meets the eye. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Noopur Jain, founder and consultant dermatologist at Skinzest, Gurugram, explained what this skincare label really means.

“The way the test is done, how many people are used, how long the test lasts, the conditions, and what is measured can differ. Therefore, 'dermatologically tested' should not be taken automatically as a sign of safety or effectiveness,” highlighted Dr Jain.

Difference between dermatologically tested and clinically proven? Dr Jain highlighted that a key difference is between a product that is 'dermatologically tested' and a product that is clinically proven. Dermatological testing may check if a formulation is tolerated by the skin. That does not prove the product works for a specific problem like acne, pigmentation, ageing or hair loss. Likewise, 'dermatologically tested' does not mean the product is hypoallergenic, non‑ comedogenic, fragrance‑ free or suitable for sensitive skin.

Which one should you pick? “In my practice, I often stress that skincare should be chosen based on a person’s skin type, skin barrier, current concerns, and tolerance, not just on attractive claims on a label,” said Dr Jain. For example, a person with acne‑ prone skin may need to check if a formulation is non‑ comedogenic. A person with reactive skin may need to be careful with fragrance, certain preservatives, and active ingredients that can irritate.

It is also important to tell apart terms like ‘tested,’ ‘dermatologist recommended,’ and ‘dermatologist approved.’ These phrases are not the same. Consumers should not think that a dermatologist’s involvement automatically means the product has gone through thorough independent clinical evaluation.

“I follow a ‘less is more’ approach to skincare. Using products just because they have reassuring claims can sometimes be more harmful than helpful, especially when many active ingredients are mixed unnecessarily. A routine that is well formulated with ingredients that suit a person’s skin is often better than a routine driven by marketing words,” said Dr Jain.

She advises that consumers should look beyond the front of the packaging. Examine the ingredient list, the product’s intended purpose, and the evidence that backs its claims. A patch test can be useful when trying a product, especially for people with sensitive or reactive skin. However, a patch test cannot guarantee that a product will never cause a reaction.

'Dermatologically tested' can give useful information, but it should not be seen as a universal safety seal or a guarantee that a product is completely safe, effective, or suitable for every skin type. “Skin is individual. The same formulation can cause different reactions in different people,” said Dr Jain.