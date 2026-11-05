Doctor explains why healthy adults need flu shot, addresses common vaccination concerns among seniors
Influenza is a common health issue that can be a risk for healthy individuals as well, and can be easily prevented with annual vaccination, shares physician.
The beginning of winter is popularly known as the flu season, with many people feeling under the weather. Yet for those adults who rarely fall ill, getting vaccinated is usually of little concern.
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“It is common for older adults to assume that they do not need a flu vaccine if they rarely fall ill. Some may feel that a healthy diet, regular walks and an otherwise active lifestyle are enough to protect them,” Dr Anirban Chattopadhyay, senior consultant and critical care specialist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, told HT Lifestyle.
“These habits certainly support good health, but they do not offer specific protection against influenza. As people age, the immune system changes, making it harder for the body to fight certain infections. This is one reason influenza can be more serious in older adults, even those who have no known medical conditions,” he shared.
The physician pointed out that influenza is often confused with the common cold, but the two are not the same. Flu can cause fever, body aches, headache, cough and marked fatigue. In older people, it can also lead to complications such as pneumonia, worsening of existing heart or lung conditions, hospitalisation and, in severe cases, death.
Does being healthy mean one can skip the vaccine?
According to Dr Chattopadhyay, a person does not need to have diabetes, asthma or heart disease to be at risk of influenza complications. Age itself is an important risk factor.
“With age, the immune system may not respond as well to infections as it did in the younger days. This process is known as immunosenescence, and it also affects the response to vaccination,” he noted.
The protection offered by a flu vaccine may be lower in older adults than in younger people, but the physician insisted that vaccination remains an important way to reduce the risk of severe illness.
Does the flu vaccine give a person the flu?
While this is a common concern, Dr Chattopadhyay explained, “Injectable seasonal flu vaccines use inactivated virus or components of the virus and cannot cause influenza. Some people may have soreness at the site of injection, mild fever or fatigue for a short period of time. These are generally temporary reactions and are different from having the flu.”
Why is an annual dose of flu vaccine necessary?
A person might be reluctant to take flu shots every year, thinking that getting them once is enough. But that is not the case, as Dr Chattopadhyay explained, “Influenza viruses change over time, and the vaccine composition is reviewed and updated to match the strains expected to circulate.”
He added that the protection received from a vaccine also reduces over time. This is why a flu vaccine is recommended every year rather than treated as a one-time vaccination.
The ideal time varies from region to region and with seasonal patterns in India. “Older people are encouraged to talk to their doctor about the right time to get vaccinated, ideally before the expected peak of influenza activity,” noted the physician. “It takes about two weeks for the body to develop protection after vaccination.”
Other precautions to take against the flu
Dr Chattopadhyay believes flu vaccination should go hand in hand with sensible precautions. They include:
- Washing hands regularly
- Avoiding close contact with people who are unwell
- Maintaining good ventilation in indoor spaces
“If flu symptoms develop, seek medical advice early, particularly if there is breathlessness, chest discomfort, persistent fever or a sudden worsening of an existing condition,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Anirban Chattopadhyay is a senior consultant and critical care specialist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata. He has over 19 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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