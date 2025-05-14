Doctor shares signs of anxiety, depression in autistic children; know tips to manage

Autism spectrum Disorder is a developmental disorder that creates ongoing challenges in social interaction in communication across all modalities. Autistic children also have restricted interests and repetitive behavioural patterns. Children with autism are generally present with anxiety, (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Himani Narula Khanna, paediatrician and mental health expert, Co-Founder of Continua Kids said, “Autism creates different ways of perceiving the world through thoughts, emotions and relational participation. The individual strengths of autism coexist with mental health issues including anxiety which stems from social requirements and depression together with burnout due to sensory-related difficulties.”

Signs on anxiety in children with autism:

Children with ASD are generally present with anxiety, and these instances of anxiety are exhibited concerning starting a new school or moving homes.

Anxiety symptoms in children can show up in many ways, including:

Difficulty concentrating

Sleep disturbances

Irritability and emotional outbursts

Clinginess or excessive attachment to caregivers

Tips to help children manage anxiety:

“Earliest detection of anxiety lets parents and caregivers respond by employing calming measures like calm breathing, comforting physically, and soothing activities like drawing, music, or reading. Parents need to demonstrate the ability to be calm since kids usually model adults in managing pressure. Where anxiety is ongoing, seeking assistance from mental health professionals or attending therapy can prove highly beneficial,” added Dr. Himani Narula Khanna.

Signs of depression in adolescent kids with autism:

As children move into adolescence, they also experience more social expectations, sensory overload, and emotional regulation challenges. These increase the vulnerability to depression.

Early identification is crucial in the prevention of depression. Some symptoms include:

Social withdrawal

Sleep pattern disturbance

Eating disorder

Irritability

Tips to manage depression:

Reducing sensory overload, providing rest stops, and promoting self-acceptance can help autistic kids manage depression symptoms. "Allowing the children with autism to remain themselves without always living up to expectations helps to develop resilience and maintain overall mental health," highlighted the doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.