Doctor warns slow weight gain could delay your baby’s development: Here are 3 things parents should do

Did you know, the newborn babies needs to gain weight for overall growth and development? Parents should be proactive and attentive when it comes to the baby's health, monitor their weight gain and report in case the baby has any signs and symptoms. Remember to act on time when it comes to the baby's health. Think your baby's weight is normal? These hidden red flags say otherwise. Here are 3 things parents should know.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjay Wazir, Medical Director (NCR)- Neonatology and Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, shared, “Newborn weight gain is an important indicator of overall health, providing valuable insight into a baby’s feeding patterns, growth, and development. It is a known fact that the baby will gain weight slowly as days pass by. However, slow or inadequate growth may raise concerns regarding feeding or underlying health problems that need timely attention by the expert. Doing so can help him/her thrive and achieve developmental milestones.”

Is breastfeeding the best way of nourishment for a newborn?(Shutterstock)

Ideal weight gain for newborns

Dr Sanjay Wazir revealed a general guideline for what’s considered healthy weight progression:

Initial days (0–7 days): It’s normal for babies to lose 5–10% of their birth weight. Most regain it by 10–14 days of age.

It’s normal for babies to lose 5–10% of their birth weight. Most regain it by 10–14 days of age. 0–3 months: Babies typically gain 150–200 grams per week (around 25–30 grams per day).

Babies typically gain 150–200 grams per week (around 25–30 grams per day). 3–6 months: Expected weight gain is about 140–180 grams per week.

Expected weight gain is about 140–180 grams per week. 6–12 months: Babies gain around 85–140 grams per week.

Dr Sanjay Wazir said, “By the time your baby turns 5 months, they usually double their birth weight and by 12 months, triple it. Newborns may not gain weight due to feeding difficulties, low milk supply, latch issues, medical conditions, or digestive problems. Slow weight gain leads to poor growth, weakened immunity and developmental delays if left unaddressed. For parents, this can be stressful and emotionally overwhelming, causing anxiety, guilt, frustration, agitation, hopelessness, and confusion about whether their baby is getting enough nutrition.”

Newborn Weight Gain Myths Busted: What Social Media Won’t Tell You.(Shutterstock)

The parents may struggle because of the false information circulated on social media. Dr Sanjay Wazir said, “It may also lead to frequent medical visits and the need for additional feeding support, making early intervention critical for both the baby’s health and the parents' peace of mind. Parents should get bogged down instead seek immediate support to ensure the baby is doing well. It will also be imperative for parents to be in touch with the doctor and understand how to monitor the baby’s health to be able to understand if the baby is healthy and fit. Don’t panic, try to clear all your doubts with the doctor without any further delay.”

Here’s what to do

Dr Sanjay Wazir suggested parents to take the following measures to support healthy weight gain in newborns

Track weight regularly: Regular check-ups with a paediatrician your baby is growing at a healthy rate. You should note down the baby’s weight and check after every 15 days. Track the diapers- At least 6 wet diapers and 3–4 bowel movements per day can indicate the baby is feeding well. This will give you an idea about the baby’s health status.

Regular check-ups with a paediatrician your baby is growing at a healthy rate. You should note down the baby’s weight and check after every 15 days. Track the diapers- At least 6 wet diapers and 3–4 bowel movements per day can indicate the baby is feeding well. This will give you an idea about the baby’s health status. Speak to a lactation expert: If weight gain is slow, an experienced lactation consultant can help new mothers modify their breastfeeding techniques and milk supply.

If weight gain is slow, an experienced lactation consultant can help new mothers modify their breastfeeding techniques and milk supply. Ensure frequent feeding: Newborns should be breastfed every 2-3 hours, ensuring adequate intake. This will keep the baby full. Signs of hunger include rooting, sucking on hands, and fussiness. Understand these signs given by the babies. If weight gain remains slow, the expert can look for any underlying conditions and recommend necessary treatment and management options.

Dr Sanjay Wazir concluded, “If your baby isn't gaining enough weight, feels excessively sleepy, refuses to feed, or isn’t passing urine regularly, contact your paediatrician immediately. Every baby is unique. Always consult your paediatrician to understand what’s best for your child’s specific needs.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.