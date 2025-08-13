Fitness coach shares top 5 tips for Indian vegetarians: 'Especially if you are someone from south India…'

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who is the co-founder of The Quad and founder of Slow Burn Method, took to Instagram on August 13 to share a video that provides five key nutritional tips specifically for Indian vegetarians, aiming to improve their fitness and support weight loss. Also read | Simple south Indian vegetarian meal can be 'very healthy when balanced right': Fitness coach explains how Grains are often high in carbohydrates but low in essential nutrients like protein, healthy fats, and fibre. A diet dominated by grains can lead to nutrient deficiencies. (Freepik)

Raj began by advising that you reduce the dominance of grains in meals, highlighting their high-calorie and low-nutrient content, and instead encouraged increased vegetable consumption for their nutritional value and fibre. He then addressed the common challenge of insufficient protein intake for vegetarians, suggesting the incorporation of foods like paneer and tofu, and recommended supplements, particularly for protein and vitamin B12, due to dietary deficiencies.

Finally, the fitness and nutrition expert discouraged snacking, explaining that most vegetarian snacks lack beneficial nutrients and contribute to excess calories, advocating instead for proper meal spacing and mindful, protein-rich snack choices if necessary. In his caption, Raj wrote, “No. 5 may be controversial, but the truth is that the more often you eat, the more prone you are to making mistakes or overeating. So, if you can, break the snacking habit.”

The fitness coach provided five nutrition tips specifically for Indian vegetarians:

Watch the grains

Raj said, “The majority of your meals are built around grains like rice, chapati, roti, idli, dosa, upma and poha – whatever it is, your meals are dominated by grains, and there is a problem with that.” While grains are rich in calories and energy, they are not rich in nutrients, according to Raj. It's important that meals are not dominated by grains, even though you can still eat them regularly, Raj said.

Eat more vegetables

He added, “This is necessary for everyone, but especially for vegetarians. Vegetables are pretty much the opposite of grains: they provide you with fewer calories and less energy, but they nourish you with a lot of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. They also contain a lot of fibre, which helps you feel full and prevents you from overeating unnecessarily.”

Protein will always be a challenge

Raj said, “You know why? Because you are not used to eating protein as part of your regular meal, especially if you are someone from south India.” He explained that protein consumption is a struggle because foods like cheese, paneer, tofu, and tempeh are not typically a regular part of South Indian cuisine. To address this, it's necessary to start eating and learning to enjoy these different protein-rich foods as part of regular meals, he said.

Supplement

Raj added, “Especially protein and may be vitamin B12.” Why? Because these supplements exist precisely for this reason, as these nutrients are often not consumed in sufficient amounts through regular meals, he shared. However, 'it's important to talk to a coach before supplementing protein and consult a doctor before supplementing with B12', he said.

Snacks are virtually useless

According to Raj, snacks generally offer little benefit for fitness or weight loss. Why? “Because they are typically rich in carbs, fat, and calories, and contain hardly any protein, micronutrients, or fibre, and this is especially in vegetarian snacks,” Raj said.

Snacks are primarily meant to keep hunger at bay until the next meal. He said, if possible, try to break the snacking habit by properly spacing out meals and ensuring adequate protein and vegetable intake at each meal. If snacking is unavoidable, keep it simple with something protein or vegetable-based, even leftovers, and avoid mindless snacking, Raj added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.