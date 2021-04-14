Fitness video: Malaika Arora reveals 3 Yoga asanas to improve your flexibility

As different states across India enter another phase of strict lockdowns owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases, a work-from-home routine is inevitable and if you cannot make out time to prioritise your workout as you juggle household chores and career commitments from home, Malaika Arora got you sorted with her weekly dose of fitness motivation. While the Bollywood diva has been challenging fans to try one Yoga asana each week, ever snce the lockdown last year, this year the actor has been pushing fans further with not just one but three exercise moves to aim for a healthier lifestyle.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Malaika spilled the beans on 3 Yoga asanas to brush aside mid-week blues, feel rejuvenated and healthy and also mark an improvement in your flexibility. She shared in the caption, “Let’s do away with the #tuesdayblues with these 3 poses from #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and healthy. These poses will stretch your muscles and increase your range of motion. Practice these poses regularly and you will see an improvement in your flexibility (sic).”

1. Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge or Crescent Moon Pose)

Benefits: Malaika shared, “Improving flexibility around your shoulders and neck, this pose gives a deep stretch to the hips also helps to open the chest and shoulders (sic).”

Method: Start in a downward dog. As you exhale bring your right foot forward and place it in between your hands aligning the right knee and heel in a straight line. Lower your left knee to the ground. Slide it back if needed till you feel a comfortable stretch in your left thigh

Inhale and lift your chest upright, taking your arms upwards, either parallel to each other or palms joined. With every exhale, bend deeper into the pose, pressing your tailbone towards the floor. If possible, take your head back and look up. To come out of the pose, go back into the downward dog and repeat on the other side.

2. Parsvottanasana (Intense Side Stretch Pose)

Benefits: Malaika elaborated, “As it stretches and lengthens the spine and the back of the legs, it also stimulates digestion. It is a pose that will improve your strength and stability along with flexibility (sic).”

Method: Bend down into a downward-facing dog pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana and inhale while bringing your right foot forward to the inside of your right hand. Maintain a distance of 3 to 4 feet and draw your left foot at 45 degree angle with the right foot toes pointing at the shorter edge of the mat.

Align your heels, lift your torso up and turn your face in the same direction as your front foot. Exhale and simultaneously reach your arms behind your back.

Clasp each elbow with the opposite hand or if your shoulders are more flexible, join your hands behind your back into a reverse prayer position. Maintain the length of your spine and keep the crown of your head extended forward while your tailbone reaching behind you.

Hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds before releasing the posture.

3. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Benefits: Malaika revealed, “This asana is an amazing stretching exercise as it helps to improve flexibility in your spine and pelvic region. This pose will help you develop strength and balance too (sic).”

Method: Stand straight on a flat even ground with your feet comfortably apart. Turn your right foot to face outside while keeping the heel inwards. Both heels should be in a straight line.

Inhale and bend your body from your hip to the right and raise your left arm straight up. Meanwhile, your right hand can either rest on your ankle or shin or even on the mat if you are comfortable.

Keeping your head in line with your torso, you can gaze up at your left palm if comfortable. With every exhale, Malaika suggested to let the body relax a little more.

Those suffering from neck or back injuries, migraine or low/high blood pressure should consult their doctor before performing these exercises.

