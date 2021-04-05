Malaika Arora reveals her 3 favourite Yoga asanas for toning the body | Watch

Adding all the missing excitement to our work day this Monday, Malaika Arora gave us the perfect way to unwind after 5 pm shift with not just one but three Yoga exercises that work on the overall body and whip it up in shape. While her Monday motivation every week includes a challenge to nail a new Yoga asana, today was different as Malaika spilled the beans on her 3 “personal favourite go-to poses” that “helps in toning the body with consistent practice” and we are definitely adding these to our fitness routine.

Taking to her social media handle, Malaika shared, “Namaste Everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend! This week we have, not 1, not 2, but 3 #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek that are one of my personal favourite go-to poses! These poses holistically works on your overall body and helps in toning the body with consistent practice (sic).”

1. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Elaborating on its benefits, Malaika wrote, “Helps to bring balance to your mind and body. It makes your legs stronger and is a great hip opener (sic).”

Method to nail Vrikshasana:

Balance yourself on one leg, with the other one folded and supported on your inner thigh. Stretch out your hands above your head and point them directly upwards.

Clasp them together in anjali mudra. Gaze in the distance, shift the weight to your left leg while keeping the right knee bent in half lotus position and hold onto this posture for a few seconds before releasing and repeating the same with the alternate leg.

2. Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Sharing its benefits, Malaika revealed, “This pose is excellent to burn stubborn fat around the belly and is a great practice to strengthen hip flexors and back muscles (sic).”

Method to nail Naukasana:

Sit on the floor with your legs spread straight in front of you. Keeping your spine erect and hands resting beside your hips, bend your knees and lean back slightly.

Now inhale and lift both legs up while extending your hands forward. Keep your toes at eye level and lengthen your spine. Hold the pose for 5 to 10 seconds and release the posture.

3. Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

This was the last one and Malaika asserted on its benefits by writing, “Strengthens calves, back, and hip flexors. It also helps with stimulating the heart and abdominal organs.”

Method to nail Utkatasana:

Stand straight with your feet together and arms by your side. Take a deep breath and raise your arms straight up, then fold them in a namaskar mudra before your chest.

Exhale and bend your knees as if seated on a chair. Straighten your back and push your tailbone to the ground to get into the final position.

Try to stay in this pose for 15-20 seconds before releasing the posture. While inhaling, come back to the first position.

This is all the fitness inspiration we need to take us through the rest of the week.

