From shaky strokes to uneven letters: Here’s how a stroke can affect your handwriting and motor skills

According to Dr Chhabria, all of a sudden changing of handwriting may serve as the earliest indicator of stroke or mini-stroke. “The latter is commonly referred to as a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA). It produces symptoms characteristic of strokes but for a relatively short period of time – from several seconds up to hours,” said Dr Chhabria. Gradual changes in handwriting may occur in the course of time. Stroke-related changes appear all of a sudden.

With winter around the corner, the conversation about stroke has suddenly taken over the internet. We often associate stroke with symptoms such as facial drooping, slurred speech, and sudden weakness in the arms or legs. However, certain changes in everyday activities, including writing, may also point to an underlying neurological problem. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manish Chhabria, senior consultant, neurology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, explained whether handwriting changes could be linked to a stroke.

“Another change in handwriting that could happen due to stroke is agraphia. This condition involves difficulty writing appropriately, and this could be the case if there are disruptions in the language centres in the dominant hemisphere of the brain,” highlighted Dr Chhabria. For people who are right-handed, their left hemisphere dominates language functions. Therefore, a stroke affecting this part of the brain may disrupt writing ability. It is important to look for other associated warning signs to identify a possible stroke.

Besides handwriting problems, there may be other warning symptoms like numbness in the arms or legs on one side of the body, facial droop, or difficulty in speech. Such symptoms must not be overlooked.

In contrast, handwriting changes that develop slowly and progressively may be associated with other neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor or motor neuron disease. “Certain non-neurological conditions, including joint pain and arthritis, may also affect a person’s ability to write comfortably and clearly,” emphasised Dr Chhabria. It is important to note that any sudden change in handwriting, particularly when accompanied by other stroke symptoms, requires immediate medical attention, even if the symptoms disappear on their own.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.