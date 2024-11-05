Did you know that fruits are high in carbs, which are converted to a sugar called glucose? Certain fruits contain sugar that when consumed, enters the bloodstream and may raise blood sugar levels. Fruits bad for blood sugar? Here's how diabetics can enjoy them with healthy fats for breakfast (Photo by Pixabay)

Fruit sugar secrets:

Even though fibre helps slow down this process, consuming fruit by itself can still result in a mild blood sugar increase. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subrata Das, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Those who have diabetes or insulin resistance are more likely to have this impact, especially after consuming high-GI foods. Nonetheless, eating fruit along with a supply of fat or protein can help control the glycaemic response and decrease the rate at which blood sugar rises. Blood sugar stabilisation is mostly dependent on both fat and protein. Protein supports a more stable blood sugar level, whereas fat slows down the breakdown of carbohydrates.”

Fruits for diabetes: Experts say that when the glycemic load of a certain fruit is on the higher side, this means that there will be more fluctuation in blood sugar level.(Shutterstock)

Skip carbs in the morning? Here’s why healthy fats might be better:

There are many advantages to including good fats in your diet. Dr Subrata Das revealed, “Nuts, avocados, egg yolks and olive oil are good sources of healthy fats that improve cognitive performance and provide long-lasting energy. Because the body's natural stress hormone, cortisol, is higher in the morning, these fats are especially beneficial. At this time, eating healthy fats facilitates the body's efficient use of cortisol, which lowers stress and enhances mental clarity. Moreover, switching from carbs to fats in the morning helps control blood sugar levels, which reduces unwanted cravings all day. In contrast to carbs, which can cause blood sugar levels to rise and fall, lipids have no effect on glucose levels. This makes good fats especially beneficial for people who already have diabetes or are at risk of getting it.”

He added, “Furthermore, healthy fats contribute to improved insulin resistance, better vitamin absorption, and maintaining gut health. By supporting the gut lining, these fats enhance nutrient absorption, immune function, and the balance of the gut microbiome. Some good examples of healthy fats include ghee, butter, coconut oil, avocado oil, and coconut. Including a teaspoon of ghee, butter, or coconut oil in your diet won’t raise cholesterol levels when you follow other key dietary principles. Optimal cholesterol levels range between 150-200, and some studies even suggest 220 as acceptable. If your cholesterol is below 150, it could negatively affect your sex drive and potentially accelerate ageing.”

Foods with low GI like fruits, vegetables, lentils, nuts and seeds, oats and spices or herbs that help control blood sugar can be used as ingredients in dishes to make them diabetes-friendly(File Photo)

Dr Subrata Das asserted that it is important to note that starting your day with fat isn’t mandatory, especially if there’s no gap between waking up and breakfast. He advised, “A protein-and-fat breakfast can achieve the same goal of stabilizing blood sugar levels. Coffee isn’t required with fat either—simply having a few nuts, nut butter, or avocado as a source of fat can suffice. Avoid inflammatory fats such as peanut oil, vegetable oils, or fried foods, as well as processed carbohydrates like bread, pasta, or pizza. These can increase cholesterol and LDL levels. Smoking and stress also contribute to higher cholesterol. For those with acid reflux, starting the day with a teaspoon of ghee, with or without turmeric, can help soothe the condition and reduce dependence on medications like antacids.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.