Guillain-Barré Syndrome: This common food habit could be increasing your risk of deadly nerve attacks

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, often triggered by infections. In other words, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly identifies the nervous system as a threat to attack. Gut health and autoimmune disease: The silent trigger behind Guillain-Barré Syndrome.(Image by Unsplash)

The hidden connection between your diet and Guillain-Barré Syndrome

While infections are widely reported to be the causes, fewer mention the underlying link: our gut. Emerging research suggests a link between gut health and immune responses that may influence GBS risk.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, shared, “The gut microbiome plays a crucial role in immune regulation. An imbalance (dysbiosis) can lead to systemic inflammation and autoimmune reactions. Supporting gut health through probiotics (yogurt, kefir, kimchi), prebiotics (garlic, onions, bananas) and limiting unnecessary antibiotics may help maintain immune balance.”

Researchers have discovered that human milk can help prevent GBS infections in human cells.(Unsplash)

According to him, a healthy microbiome also aids in regulating immune cells, reducing excessive immune responses that can trigger autoimmune conditions like GBS. Dr Narendra K Shetty suggested, “Strengthening the immune system with natural antivirals such as elderberry, garlic and echinacea may help prevent infections that precede GBS.”

He further recommended, “Additionally, immune-modulating therapies like turmeric (anti-inflammatory), ashwagandha (immune balancing) and vitamin D (immune regulation) may lower the risk of autoimmune responses. While no cure exists for GBS, promoting gut health and immune balance may help reduce the likelihood of developing the condition.”

The truth about GBS

Bringing her expertise to the same, Nidhi Nahata, Founder of Justbe by Nidhi Nahata, highlighted, “Our gut contains 70% of the immune system and if interrupted, it can result in overactive immune reactions, opening the door to diseases like GBS.”

According to her, one of the unsung culprits is hormone-laced food—dairy and animal foods inject with antibiotics, steroids and artificial hormones. Nidhi Nahata revealed, “They throw the gut microbiome out of balance, creating chronic inflammation and nervous system dysfunction. The gut and nervous system talk through the gut-brain axis, and any imbalance will activate autoimmune response. A weakened gut equates to an overworked immune system, boosting the chances of conditions such as GBS.”

Guillain-Barré Syndrome: The Frightening Illness Linked to Your Favourite Foods.(Photo by RDNE Stock)

She pointed out, “A plant-based diet of whole foods naturally enhances immunity by supporting a rich microbiome. Fiber vegetables, fermented foods and plant antioxidants contribute to a healthy gut environment that balances immune function. Natural antivirals such as ginger, turmeric and garlic enhance resistance to infections without killing off beneficial bacteria.”

Nidhi Nahata concluded, “It is not common in mainstream health debates to associate food with autoimmune disease but the food we choose directly determines our immune fate. Gut health isn't all about digestion—it's about protecting our entire biological terrain.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.