Health tips to keep diabetes away for the sake of your heart

Modifying one's lifestyle can prevent type 2 diabetes, which is the most common type and preventive measures are extremely important if you already have type 2 diabetes as a result of being overweight or obese, having high cholesterol or having a family history of the condition. A heart disease is a serious condition which affects a person’s overall health that leads to severe complications putting a person at a risk of heart attack or cardiac arrest.

Health experts insist that a diabetic person has a high risk of getting heart diseases twice and are more prone to cardiac issues however, Type 2 diabetes, which is the most prevalent type, can be avoided by changing one's lifestyle.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr JN Jha, Cardiologist and Associate Professor at NIIMS, suggested some preventive actions that are crucial if you already have type 2 diabetes due to obesity, high cholesterol or a family history of the disease:

1. Reduce your weight - Diabetes risk is decreased with weight loss. After decreasing almost 7% of their body weight by dietary and exercise improvements, participants in one big trial had a reduction in their risk of getting diabetes of almost 60%. Put a weight-loss goal in place based on your current body weight. To lose one to two pounds every week, for example, discuss acceptable short-term objectives and expectations with your doctor.

2. Increase physical activity - Regular exercise has a variety of advantages. Exercise benefits include:

a) reduce weight

b) Reduce your sugar levels.

c) Your ability to respond more readily to insulin will help you keep your blood sugar levels within the usual range.

Most people set the following goals to promote weight loss and maintain a healthy weight:

a) The act of exercising At least 30 minutes of brisk walking, swimming, cycling, or running should be included in the minimum 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity that should be performed each week.

b) Resistance training, which you should perform at least two to three times per week, helps you build strength, balance, and the capacity to live an active life. Resistance training encompasses activities such as weightlifting, yoga, and callisthenics.

c) There is hardly much inactivity. Blood sugar levels can be managed by breaking up extended periods of inactivity, such as working at a computer. Every 30 minutes, stand up, move around, or do a little light exercise for a few minutes.

3. Consume wholesome plant foods - Your food gets its vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates from plants. Carbohydrates include substances including fibre, sugars, and starches. These serve as your body's energy sources. Dietary fibre, which refers to the part of plant foods that your body cannot digest or absorb, is also known as roughage or bulk.

Fibre-rich foods promote weight loss and lower the prevalence of diabetes. eat a variety of healthful, high-fiber foods, such as:

a) Fruits from trees, such berries, tomatoes, and peppers

b) Leafy greens, broccoli, and cauliflower are examples of non-starchy vegetables.Beans, chickpeas, and lentils are examples of legumes.

c) Quinoa, whole-grain rice, whole-grain oats, whole-wheat pasta, and bread are examples of whole grains.

Among fiber's advantages are:

a) lowering blood sugar levels and delaying carbohydrate absorption

b) preventing dietary cholesterol and fat from being absorbed

c) controlling blood pressure and inflammation, two additional risk factors that impair heart health

d) assisting you in consuming fewer calories as fiber-rich foods are more satisfying and energetic

Avoid foods that are "bad carbohydrates"—high in sugar and lacking in fiber or nutrients—such as white bread and pastries, pasta made from white flour, fruit juices, and processed foods.

4. Consume wholesome fats - In moderation, fatty meals should be consumed because they are high in calories. You should eat a range of foods that contain unsaturated fats, also referred to as "good fats," to help you lose weight and manage it.

Unsaturated fats, particularly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, maintain healthy blood cholesterol levels, heart and vascular health. These are some sources of healthy fats:

a) Oils made from cottonseed, safflower, sunflower, olive, and sunflower oils

b) Almonds, peanuts, flaxseed, and pumpkin seeds are just a few of the nut and seed options.

c) Fish that is high in fat, including cod, sardines, mackerel, and salmon

Dairy goods and meats include saturated fats, aka "bad fats." You ought to eat a minimal amount of these. By consuming low-fat dairy products, lean chicken, and pork, you can lower your intake of saturated fats.

5. Avoid fad diets and stick to healthier options - Numerous fad diets, including the glycemic index, paleo, and ketogenic diets, may aid in weight loss. The long-term advantages of these diets or their value in preventing diabetes, however, are seldom studied. Your diet should have the dual objectives of helping you lose weight and then keep that weight off in the future. Therefore, making healthy food choices requires a plan that you can follow and stick to for the rest of your life. Over time, it could be advantageous for you to make healthy decisions that incorporate some of your own gastronomic and cultural tastes. One simple technique to encourage the best possible meal choices and consumption is to divide your plate into smaller portions. The three areas of your plate that promote healthy eating are as follows:

a) Fruit and non-starchy veggies makeup half.

b) Whole grains make up one-quarter.

c) 25% foods high in protein like lean meats, fish and legumes

According to Dr BL Jain, Cardiologist at Jain Heart Hospital, “It is mandatory that every person must be aware of their diabetic issues so that they can manage their blood glucose, BP, and cholesterol easily. A proper lifestyle change will help to reduce the risk associated with diabetes. So, don’t forget to do exercise and a good diet should become a regular partner of the healthy lifestyle.”

He recommended the following tips to keep diabetes away for the sake of your heart -

1. Focus on a healthy diet: Being a diabetic, one must be aware of the foods that should be eaten and avoided. Have a diabetes-friendly diet to keep the heart healthy.

2. Increase physical activities: Go for a walk every day, do Yoga or exercise and go to gym as a fitness routine helps to regulate the sugar levels.

3. Follow the diabetes reversal plan: There is not a single strategy to keep diabetes under control. A diabetes reversal plan must be followed, keeping in mind your other health issues in mind.

4. Manage your weight: A diabetic person should manage weight to keep the heart healthy.

5. Keep an eye-on-eye problems: Diabetes affects the eyes too and can cause blindness if not treated on time. A regular eye check-up must be conducted at regular intervals by a specialist/expert is highly recommended.

6. Urine examination: A urine examination must be conducted at regular intervals to check various issues like UTI, kidney disease and others.

7. Keep a check on your feet: At last, the foot examination should be conducted at regular intervals so that there are no chances of infections, non-healing ulcers etc.