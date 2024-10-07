TikTok and Instagram have been flooded these days with videos of chiropractors popping shoulders, backs and necks of patients suffering from intense back pain and neck pain, caused by injuries, fractures, trauma or medical conditions like arthritis. Some of these viral videos of chirotherapy may even include dogs! Is your Chiropractor making your arthritis worse? Hidden risks you need to know (Photo by Creative Market)

With millions of views, these videos are inspiring people to explore chirotherapy as a viable pain-relief solution but how valid is it? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anup Khatri, Senior Consultant- Orthopedics at Gleneagles Hospital in Mumbai's Parel, shared that this treatment mainly focuses on treating musculoskeletal issues, especially those related to your spine and not always the root cause of distress.

The Emerging Trend of Chiropractic Care:

Dr Khatri explained, “The chiropractor uses various hand techniques and methods to improve mobility, reduce pain and efficiently adjust the joints that have misaligned. Chiropractic care is an emerging trend these days. Arthritis is a serious condition that leads to inflammation in the joints resulting in chronic pain. People with arthritis go above and beyond and try various treatment options to find instant relief.”



Can Chiropractic Care Worsen Arthritis?

Dr Anup Khatri cautioned, “Chiropractic care can be beneficial for some but may not be an optimal choice for those suffering from medical conditions like arthritis. Intense exercises or hand techniques can worsen your symptoms and contribute to extreme pain that can heavily impact your overall lifestyle. Trying to manipulate the joints that are already affected due to arthritis can further cause discomfort while increasing the risk of injuries. The misaligned joints can put extreme pressure on your nerves leading to a tingling sensation in the joints. Certain techniques used in chiropractic can trigger your condition leading to flare-ups. This is why it becomes essential to consult a doctor before visiting a chiropractor. Your doctor may assess your condition, the symptoms experienced and suggest the best possible treatment option. The doctor can help you weigh the potential benefits and risks associated with this condition to make an informed decision.”

Elaborating upon the same, Prof Dr Dhiraj Sonawane, Senior Orthopedic and Spine Surgeon in Mumbai, revealed, “A chiropractor will manipulate your soft tissue to stop muscle spasms and relieve tenderness and claims to help one get that much-needed relief from arthritis. However, chirotherapy cannot be recommended or promoted for arthritis patients. This therapy is widely promoted on social media, and in newspapers. However, there is no evidence available that proves the effectiveness of chirotherapy. Here, the techniques and exercises used to relieve pain in arthritis patients can be discomforting for them and lead to various joint and muscle complications. Patients may have muscle soreness, stiffness and excruciating pain. Other complications can be pinched nerves in the lower spine, herniated disks and strokes.”

Chirotherapy techniques and exercises used to relieve pain in arthritis patients can be discomforting for them and lead to various joint and muscle complications.

Highlighting that Chirotherapy may worsen the pain and symptoms of arthritis patients and can be distressing for patients, Prof Dr Dhiraj Sonawane advised, “Patients should exercise caution and consult a doctor first before trying any alternate treatment options. Patients should make informed choices with the help of the doctor. Avoid trying any treatment on your own. Weigh down the cons of any treatment to ensure you are in safe hands. Moreover, don’t opt for any treatment just because it is widely promoted on social media or your friends are going for it. Remember to stay vigilant and be alert in your approach. It is better to be SAFE than SORRY. If you want to manage arthritis, do low-impact exercises, eat a nutritious diet, maintain an optimum weight, and take symptomatic treatment to relieve pain in the form of medication. Physiotherapy can also be beneficial for patients. Avoid any harsh treatments that may lead to negative outcomes.”

