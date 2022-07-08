Midfoot arthritis: Warning signs, causes and all you want to know

If you feel pain in the middle part of your foot while walking, wearing shoes, standing for too long and it especially gets worse in the morning, midfoot arthritis could be the reason. A rare condition, midfoot arthritis can lead to damage to small joints in middle part of your foot. This type of arthritis usually occurs in old age but an injury, infection or rheumatoid arthritis can also cause it in younger people. One may see a change in the shape of the foot when suffering from the disease. (Also read: Expert on best exercises to manage arthritis pain)

"Our midfoot connects the heel to the front of the foot. It consists of several small midfoot bones with multiple joints connecting the bones. It generally provides support to the foot and provides shock absorption for the foot arch. For people suffering from midfoot arthritis experience pain in the foot. It is primarily seen in middle-aged and elderly patients which is quite disabling for active people," says Dr Sandeep Singh, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, CARE Super Specialty Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Midfoot arthritis is considered a 'wear and tear' disease because the cartilage in the joint wears down with repeated stress and use over time. As the cartilage deteriorates and gets thinner, the bones lose their protective covering and eventually may rub together, causing pain and inflammation of the joint.

"Patients experience pain in the middle part of the foot while walking and sometimes notice a change in the shape of foot. They also sometimes find it difficult to wear shoes. Usually, patients keep ignoring foot pain and present late to hospital. Most of them don't want surgery in spite of advanced disease. Otherwise, the joint damage is similar to any other arthritis," says Dr Sumit Batra, Director Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad explaining the symptoms.

Other risk factors

- Ignoring small injuries to foot.

- Minor fractures which are not treated properly

Dr Singh says osteoarthritis in the midfoot is often caused when you drop something heavy on it, or by a sprain or fracture.

"Sometimes osteoarthritis develops as a result of abnormal foot mechanics such as flat feet or high arches. A flat foot causes less stability in the ligaments (bands of tissue that connect bones), resulting in excessive strain on the joints, which can cause arthritis. A high arch is rigid and lacks mobility, causing a jamming of joints that creates an increased risk of arthritis," adds the expert.

Diagnosis

Diagnosis can be made with X-ray of the foot. X-ray usually shows reduction in joint space or new bone around joints.

Treatment

"Treatment depends on the age of the patient, severity of arthritis, and presence of foot deformity. Most patients benefit from painkiller medicines and shoes that support the shape of the foot (known as arch support shoes). Sometimes steroid injections in the damaged joints are very helpful. Surgery is sometimes required in advanced cases where the damaged joints are fused to control pain," says Dr Batra.

Dr Singh says exercise therapy is effective in reducing pain and improving function in case of midfoot arthritis.

"Effective therapies include calf strengthening, midfoot mobility exercises, joint manipulation, and orthotics. Also, other effective treatments include weight loss and pain killer medicines. In complex cases, an injection may help reduce pain and improve your ability to walk and play sports. When the first line of therapy fails, surgery is performed which is called midfoot fusion or osteotomy," adds the expert.

