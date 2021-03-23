Shilpa Shetty shows how to open heart chakra with Ustrasana or Yoga’s camel pose

In this week’s ‘Shilpa Ka Mantra’, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra talked about what happens when you put yourself through extreme conditions and situations to achieve your goals in a short span. This Tuesday, the diva not only shared her success mantra but also effortlessly nailed a kneeling back-bending exercise called Ustrasana or Yoga’s camel pose that is known to open the heart chakra.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a picture featuring her in camouflage sports bra and similar print tights with hair pulled back in a half ponytail to ace the athleisure look. Kneeling on a Yoga mat, Shilpa bent back and rested her palms on her feet effortlessly.

She shared in the caption, “I’ve often been asked what my take is on crash diets, fads, and fitness trends. I have always believed (and still do) that putting yourself through extreme conditions and situations to achieve your goals in a short span will only do you a lot of damage (sic).” However, the fitness enthusiast added, “But, if you put your mind and heart into your goals with 100% dedication & consistency; you will get there! Be focused, determined, and strong-willed in your endeavours. You will see results. There are no quick fixes... and it’s never too late. All the best! (sic).”

Benefits of Ustrasana:

From stretching and strengthening the shoulders and back to opening up the hips and stretching deep hip flexors, Ustrasana not only improves respiration by opening up the chest but also improves digestion and elimination by expanding the abdominal region. It loosens up the vertebrae, relieves lower back pain, improves posture and reduces fat on thighs.

