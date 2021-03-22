Watch: Shilpa Shetty lists 3 'intense' Yoga asanas as Janta Curfew marks an year
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives fans a glimpse of her ‘more intense than usual’ Yoga session as Janta Curfew for Covid-19 clocks an year in India, performs these 3 Yoga asanas packed with health benefits while the coronavirus situation continues to be ‘worrisome’ | Watch
This time last year we had us prioritizing our health, especially our immune system, like never before as Covid-19 plagued through the world and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra marked an year of the Janta Curfew in India this Monday with a “more intense than usual” Yoga session. Setting the perfect fitspiration to take us through the rest of the week, Shilpa gives us a glimpse of her rigorous workout session and performed 3 Yoga asanas packed with health benefits while the coronavirus situation continues to be “worrisome”.
Taking to her social media handle as is her weekly routine, Shilpa shared a fitness video featuring her in working out in her garden while donning a white spaghetti top teamed with a pair of floral print tights and hair pulled back into a top knot to ace the athleisure look. “Some mornings bring in a different kind of energy. Exactly a year ago, the Janta Curfew was levied to ensure we can curb the effects of the pandemic. But, the situation continues to be worrisome (sic),” Shilpa shared in the caption.
She added, “So, today’s Yoga session was a little more intense than usual. Today’s flow involved Eka Hasta Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana, Vasisthasana, and Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana (sic).” Revealing the health benefits of this combination of Yoga asanas, Shilpa elaborated, “This powerful combination of asanas helps strengthen the wrist, arms, and shoulders. It also helps build core strength, improves balance & concentration, and helps tone the arms. It effectively works on the entire body (sic).”
Leaving us inspired to sweat it out on our Yoga mats today, Shilpa concluded by writing, “Take good care of yourselves; we can overcome this and we will! Tab tak... swasth raho, mast raho! (sic).”
Did you exercise today?
