Tanishaa Mukerji drops hilarious ‘workout mantra’, exercises on Pilates reformer

Monday never carries the vibe to boost our workout mood but one look at Bollywood actor Tanishaa Mukerji's fitness video from the Pilates studio and you will energetically jump out of your office chair and run to hit the grind. The diva's Monday motivation is all about stretching on the Pilates reformer with the right dose of humour to brush aside work day blues and that is all the fitness inspo we need to hit the gym this evening.

Taking to her social media handle, Tanishaa shared a video that gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her intense exercise session. Donning a baggy striped T-shirt with a pair of black tights, Tanishaa pulled back her tresses into a messy top knot to ace the athleisure look.

Balancing her body weight on one leg while the other was bent and resting on the Pilates reformer, Tanishaa stretched her limbs and exercised on the gym equipment while recording a mirror selfie video. She shared in the caption, “That’s my workout mantra not really! It’s all three times for the burn!!!! #mondaymotivation #workout #fitnessgirl #pilatesreformer #pilates (sic).”

Benefits:

Stretches can be accommodated into everyday workout routine to reap the greatest gains but lasting improvement in flexibility can also be achieved if one stretches at least two or three times a week as it makes the short and tight muscles flexible, strong and healthy. This simple exercise helps one to burn calories at a faster rate and allows the entire body to lose weight better.

Apart from improving posture and decreasing muscle soreness, stretching can improve the range of motion, prevent loss of range of motion, decrease back pain and help prevent injury. It manages stress and relieves post-exercise aches and pains by reducing muscular tension and enhancing muscular relaxation.

Pilates focuses on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Beginners can do most of the Pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do even without the use of a reformer.

Reformers are workout machines which enhance core stability along with good postural alignment in those who use it for workouts. A Pilate studio might appear like a war-zone to you but it works wonders for those in pursuit of a well-toned and strong body.

After the whirlwind year that 2020 and most of 2021 have been, if you are looking to finely tune your brain and nervous system then Pilates should be your go-to physical therapy.