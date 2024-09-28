Choosing the right kind of edible oil can contribute to a happy heart and elevate daily meals where the focus should be on using specific types of oils, such as cold-pressed or blended oils, that are rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins. Read on as experts highlight how these oils contribute to heart health and overall wellness. World Heart Day 2024: Expert-backed oils to lower cholesterol and keep your heart healthy (Pexels)

Secret to a Happier Heart:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikas Kohli, Founder of Child Heart Foundation, suggested, “Replacing saturated and trans fats with healthier fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated ones is beneficial for heart health. A simple way to achieve this is by using non-tropical vegetable oil and cold pressed oils in cooking. Cold-pressed oils, such as olive, coconut, and sunflower, are rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins. These oils help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure, making them beneficial for heart wellness. Though they are more expensive and have a shorter shelf life than regular oils, cold-pressed oils preserve their natural nutrients without harmful chemicals. They are ideal for cooking at medium to low heat due to their low smoking points. Their health benefits make them a valuable addition to daily meals, especially for those with chronic heart conditions.”

Anubhav Agarwal, MD and CEO at BN Group, stated, “Today, more than ever, the quality of ingredients we use in our daily meals plays a pivotal role in our overall well-being. Oils, which form the foundation of most cooking, can be powerful tools for enhancing heart and brain health. By incorporating oils rich in essential fatty acids, such as cold-pressed or blended varieties, we not only elevate the taste of our meals but also introduce vital nutrients such as vitamin B, C and D that support our body’s natural functions. It's about making small yet impactful choices that ensure wellness is a part of every bite. The right oils can turn everyday cooking into an act of self-care, contributing to a happier, healthier lifestyle.”

Are You Using the Right Cooking Oil?

Bringing his expertise to the same, George John, Business Head at KLF Nirmal Industries, shared, “Our dietary choices, especially edible oils directly impact our heart health, cholesterol levels and the nutritional value of our meals. Among the wide variety of cooking oils available, cold-pressed virgin coconut oil helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve HDL cholesterol levels, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease. It also contains heart-healthy antioxidants and phenolic compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, which can help protect the heart and blood vessels from damage.”

He explained, “MCTs in cold-pressed virgin coconut oil boost metabolism and promote weight loss, which significantly benefits heart health. Additionally, it improves insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, a major risk factor for heart disease. From a cooking perspective, the high smoke point of CVCO makes it suitable for high-heat cooking methods, such as stir-frying and roasting, without the risk of oxidation. This heat stability ensures that the oil retains its nutritional properties and does not produce harmful compounds when exposed to elevated temperatures, making it a reliable choice for diverse cooking applications.”