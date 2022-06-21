Worried about pre-menstrual syndrome? Here's how Yoga can rescue you from PMSing

When one’s period is approaching, she will experience a wide range of symptoms due to hormonal imbalance - there can be appetite changes, food cravings, abdominal pain and cramping, tender breasts, headaches, mood swings, anger, irritability, tension, stress, anxiety and fatigue but do you know that all these symptoms can be managed with the help of Yoga? Exercising will be the last thing on your mind while you are on your period but exercising can be a good idea to alleviate stress, anxiety and pain during periods.

If you are worried about premenstrual syndrome (PMSing) symptoms such as abdominal pain, cramping, headache, mood swings, fatigue, irritability and depression then, you need to know that yoga can come to your rescue. Yes, that’s right! According to health experts, Yoga on a daily basis can help to manage period pain, you will surely be able to have smooth periods and stay healthy during menses. Furthermore,

Yoga offers a wide range of benefits and all poses are extremely safe and effective. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Kharghar's Motherhood Hospital revealed how doing Yoga can be better during menstruation:

The advantages of doing yoga during menstruation -

1. It eases cramping and aching: In case you encounter those worrisome cramps, yoga could be just what you need. Deep breaths during yoga help oxygen circulate through the body and get into your muscles. Since the main factor of menstrual cramping is a lack of oxygen in the uterine muscles, it can be a good way to deal with those painful cramps. Thus, you will be able to enjoy painful periods. You need to ask the yoga practitioner about the poses that can be best suitable for you. Also, do yoga under the guidance of an expert who can help you to understand the correct technique.

2. It can calm you down: It is a known fact that yoga is centered around meditation and focus. Deep breathing and meditation practices can overcome anxiety, stress, tension, frustration, and depression. One will be able to feel relaxed and perk- up the mood. It can instantly rejuvenate you.

3. It can help you with pain relief: There are many women who tend to experience body, leg, or back pain during menstruation. So, doing yoga on a daily basis reduces inflammation in the body, enhances circulation, and reduces pain perception. There will be no feeling of discomfort. Stretching during yoga can help one to get that much-needed relief from pain. So, do yoga and stay healthy during menses.