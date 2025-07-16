Yoga for 2: Tips for expecting mothers to strengthen bond with your baby before birth

Pregnancy is not just about physical transformation — it is an emotional and spiritual journey that forges a powerful, lifelong connection between a mother and her baby. Yet in the chaos of appointments, anxieties and to-do lists, many expecting mothers crave a moment of stillness to simply connect with the life growing inside them. Too stressed to bond with your baby bump? Here's how prenatal Yoga practice changes everything.(Image by Creative Market)

That’s where prenatal yoga — especially its more meditative and mindful aspects — steps in as a deeply nurturing practice. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja C Thukral, associate director, department of gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Faridabad, explained, “This gentle form of yoga isn’t just about stretching or reducing back pain. It’s also about slowing down, breathing deeply, and tuning into the subtle rhythms of your baby. Through breathwork, meditation, guided visualisations and the simple act of “talking to the baby” during movement, mothers can foster emotional intimacy long before their baby is born.”

Pregnancies which are high risk benefit from gentle yoga poses. (Shutterstock)

She added, “As a gynecologist, I’ve witnessed how women who practice yoga during pregnancy not only benefit physically but also experience a deeper emotional bond with their unborn child — one that brings calm, reassurance, and joy to both mother and baby.”

The science behind the bond: Why maternal connection matters

Research in prenatal psychology shows that babies are not passive passengers in the womb. Dr Thukral shared, “From around18–20 weeks, they begin to respond to sound and by the third trimester, they can recognise their mother's voice, heartbeat and emotions. The prenatal environment — shaped by the mother’s thoughts, emotions and hormones — plays a major role in early brain development and bonding.”

Follow these tips to practice yoga during pregnancy.(Freepik)

The expert revealed, “When a pregnant woman feels calm, safe and emotionally supported, her body releases oxytocin and endorphins, which create a nurturing womb environment. Conversely, chronic stress or anxiety leads to elevated levels ofcortisol, which may impact fetal stress responses and temperament. This is why practices that promotemental calmness, mindful presence and maternal-fetal bonding, such as yoga, are more than self-care — they are foundational for healthy development.”

Meditation and gentle movement: A pathway to connection

Dr Thukral said, “One of the most powerful aspects of prenatal yoga is how it encourages the mother to turn inward — to feel, listen, breathe, and connect. Unlike traditional fitness routines, yoga invites you to move with awareness and to breathe with intention, creating space for both you and your baby to “co-exist consciously”.”

She highlighted how Yoga deepens connection:

Quieting the mind through meditation creates stillness to sense your baby’s movements and energy

through meditation creates stillness to sense your baby’s movements and energy Breathing techniques improve oxygen flow to the baby and center the mother emotionally

improve oxygen flow to the baby and center the mother emotionally Gentle asanas (poses) open the hips, stretch the abdomen, and give space for the baby — both physically and emotionally

open the hips, stretch the abdomen, and give space for the baby — both physically and emotionally Touching the belly, whispering affirmations, or simply smiling during yoga reinforces your bond

Dr Thukral advised, “One of the most heartwarming practices I recommend is placing your hands over your bump during deep breathing and simply imagining your breath nourishing your baby — this visual link strengthens feelings of love, safety, and presence.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.