Yoga for eyes: Add these 5 exercises to your fitness routine to boost your vision

Incorporating certain Yoga poses and practices into your daily routine can help support healthy eyesight and alleviate symptoms of eye strain and fatigue. However, it is essential to consult with an eye care professional if you experience persistent vision problems or discomfort. Want sharper vision? These 5 Yoga exercises may surprise you!(Image by Pixabay)

Additionally, remember to take regular breaks from screens, maintain proper lighting conditions and stay hydrated to support overall eye health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, suggested 5 Yoga asanas for eye health -

1. Balasana (Child's Pose):

Sit on your heels with your knees spread wide apart and your big toes touching. Fold forward, resting your forehead on the mat and extending your arms in front of you or alongside your body. This pose promotes relaxation and can help reduce tension in the eyes and forehead.

2. Shavasana (Corpse Pose):

Lie flat on your back with your arms by your sides and your legs extended. Close your eyes and focus on deep, rhythmic breathing. Shavasana helps relax the entire body, including the eyes, and promotes overall rejuvenation.

Shavasana or corpse pose(Instagram/yogui.mi.comigo)

3. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose):

Sit sideways next to a wall with your legs extended along the wall. Lie back and swing your legs up against the wall, keeping your hips close to the wall. Relax your arms by your sides and close your eyes. This pose improves blood circulation to the eyes and reduces swelling and fatigue.

4. Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation):

This sequence of yoga poses involves a series of forward and backward bends, stretches, and inversions that help improve blood flow to the eyes and stimulate the optic nerves.

Try to start your morning with Yoga practice as it will keep your body and mind relaxed. Yoga will also keep you energetic throughout the day and provide you relief from the usual problems of joint pains or stiffness in muscles that are often faced. Practicing Surya Namaskar and basic warm-up Yoga asanas can always be a good way to beat the morning fatigue. (RODNAE Productions)

5. Pranayama:

Breathing exercises can help calm the mind, reduce stress, and improve oxygenation to the eyes. Practice deep breathing techniques such as Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing) or Bhramari (Bee Breath) to promote relaxation and clarity of vision.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.