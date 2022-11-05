Yoga for pancreas: 4 Yoga poses for improving pancreas functioning, better bladder control, strengthening pelvic floor

The natural ageing process is thought to be the cause of prostate enlargement, which would explain the large number of instances reported globally, particularly in men over 80. Benign prostatic hyperplasia's precise cause is still a mystery but according to studies, it arises as a result of both the ageing process and the hormonal changes that occur during this stage of life.

There is no refuting the results of the many scientific studies on Yoga's advantages as this age-old technique concentrates on enhancing our health while enhancing all facets of our lives. Regular Yoga practise may and will be good for your physical and mental wellbeing.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashram and World Yoga Organisation, revealed, “Yoga's ability to help people combat prostate growth is not surprising (BPH). Yoga will firstly assist in strengthening the muscles of the pelvic floor. This may help the symptoms get much better.”

He added, “You can anticipate better bladder control, which will lessen the severity of your BPH symptoms. Yoga may help relieve enlarged prostate symptoms without the need for surgery or prescription drugs. Daily practise of these activities and a balanced diet may help reduce your symptoms and enhance your general quality of life.”

He suggested the following 4 Yoga asanas:

1. Virasana (Hero Pose)

Virasana (Hero Pose) (Twitter/yogatailor)

Method: Knees should be bent, and your toes should point backward as you sit between your feet. For additional support, you might sit atop a pillow. Keep your spine long and place your hands, palms down, on your thighs. Don't let your knees bear the weight; keep it in your hips. As you hold the stance, you can perform your Kegel exercises. Roll to one side and relax your legs to exit the pose.

2. Baddha Konasana (Cobbler’s Pose)

Baddha Konasana or Cobbler Pose or the bound angle pose (Instagram/indirajoga)

Method: Your legs should be out in front of you as you sit down. For more hip support, you can sit on the edge of a cushion. Put the soles of your feet together while bending your knees to the side. To deepen the stretch, pull your heels into your body; to minimise the stretch, move them farther away. You can entwine your fingers and tuck them under the sides of your foot at the pinky toe. After some time, drop your chin to form a forward fold, walk your hands forward, and circle your spine. Focus on relaxing and letting go of tension while taking deep breaths. Walk your hands back up and extend your legs out in front of you to release the stance.

3. Janu Shirshsana (Head to Foot Pose)

Janu Shirshsana (Head to Foot Pose) (Grand master Akshar)

Method: Stretch both of your legs out in front of you as you sit on the ground. Right foot sole in contact with left inner thigh as you flex right knee. For support, put a pillow beneath your right knee or your sit bones. To align your naval with the inner of your left leg, tilt your torso to the left. You can either slowly move your hands out in front of you or place them on the ground next to you. Put your chin in your chest and lower yourself to the floor by hinging at the hips. It's acceptable to bend the extended leg and round your spine. Lifting your body, slowly exhale while walking your hands back. Repeat on the other side

4. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose) (Unsplash)

Method: The palms of your arms should be facing up when you lay on your stomach. Reach back with your hands to grab the outside of your ankles as you slowly bend your knees to raise your feet. If it's possible, lift your head, chest, and shoulders off the mat. Attempt to prevent your knees from extending to the side. Take long, deep breaths while looking forward or upward. Release after up to 30 seconds of holding. You may perform this position twice.