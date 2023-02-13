Yoga for Valentine's Day: Perform these 6 exercises with your partner on V-Day

It is never too late to begin something new, try something novel or simply get better at something already in existence and this Valentine's Day, couple Yoga is a great way to re-energise and renew your relationship. Spending time together demonstrates your concern, which gives it purpose where you must break out of your boring habits so, workouts with your partner are great if you want to have fun together since you and your partner get to deepen your understanding of one another by spending this valuable time together.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama and World Yoga Organisation, shared, “A relationship that improves together stays together; by improvement, we mean self-upgrading. Self-improvement might entail devoting time to skill development. This makes your relationship with your partner happier when you do it. You will rediscover one another as you go through a process of self-discovery together. This shared objective can help people connect, which will make you happier and more present in the moment. You may strengthen your link and feel more content in your relationship by sharing this sacred space on your Yoga mat.”

He suggested the following Yoga asanas for Valentine's Day:

1. Adomukhiswanasna

Adomukhiswanasna (Photo by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar)

Method: Start out on your knees and palms. Place the knees below the hips and the palms beneath the shoulders. Straighten your knees by pushing your hips up to create this stance. Put your feet in an inverted "V" position. Your hands should remain shoulder-width apart. Make an effort to contact the ground with your heels. Hold the posture for a short while.

2. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Balasana or Child's Pose or Child's Resting Pose of Yoga(Photo by Instagram/mindfulbyminna)

Method: Sit on your heels while knelt down on the mat. Exhale, then inhale again while bending your upper body forward. Allow your pelvis to rest on the heels while lowering your forehead.

3. Padahastasana

Padahastasana(Photo by Grand Master Akshar)

Method: As you exhale, bend your upper body forward. Keep your shoulders and neck relaxed while lowering your head. If you're just starting off, bend your knees a little. Next to your feet, place your palms.

4. Paschimottanasana

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend(Photo by Benn McGuinness on Unsplash)

Method: Stretch both legs forward as you sit down on the ground. Breathe out as you stoop forward and grasp your big toes with both hands.

5. Vrikshasana – Tree Pose

Vrksasana/ Vrikshasana or tree pose(Photo by Eric Deeran on Unsplash)

Method: Start in Samasthithi, maintain your feet together, stand tall, fold your right leg so that it is perpendicular to your left leg, inhale, and bring your palms together in the Namaskar mudra in front of your chest. Throughout the entire movement, keep your spine straight.

6. Meditation technique - Swaas Dhyan (Breath Meditation)

Meditation technique - Swaas Dhyan (Breath Meditation)(Photo by Himalayan Siddha Akshar)

Method: The time it takes for your inhalation and exhalation should be in a ratio of 6:6, meaning that if you inhale in six counts, you need to exhale in six counts (Prapthi Mudra). Straighten your back and close your eyes. Pay attention to the passage of your breath through and out of your nostrils.