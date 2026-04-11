Homemade skyr recipe that is simple and easy on your wallet: Watch the full video for step-by-step recipe

Here are the ingredients you will need to make Skyr yoghurt at home:

However, purchasing it every now and then might not be a budget-friendly option – it generally costs between ₹40– ₹75 for a 100 g pack. Chef Nandini Arora, in an Instagram post dated March 12, 2026, shared a skyr recipe that you can try at home. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Skyr is an Icelandic, thick, creamy, and cultured dairy product, somewhat similar to strained yoghurt. However, it has a milder flavour and higher nutritional value. Whether you are trying to lose weight or just want to fulfill your protein intake , adding this yoghurt in your diet can be one of the best options. Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Recipe of Skyr yoghurt Here’s a step-by-step process to make Skyr yoghurt at home:

Step 1: Take one litre of skimmed milk and heat it till 80-degree celsius. You can use temperature measuring equipment to check the temperature.

Step 2: Let it cool down till 40-degree celsius.

Step 3: Now mix two tablespoons of Skyr into it and cover it.

Step 4: Keep the container in a warm place for eight hours.

Step 5: Once it sets, take a muslin cloth and strain it.

Step 6: Put the strained yoghurt in the refrigerator overnight.

Step 7: Next day, your delicious, thick, creamy, high-protein Skyr yoghurt will be ready to be served.

Benefits of Skyr yoghurt Skyr is a nutrient-dense Icelandic cultured dairy product. It is similar to thick yogurt and packed with high-quality protein, calcium, and probiotics while being low in fat and lactose. It aids weight management, gut health, and bone health, offering a thicker texture and higher protein density than many Greek yogurts. It is also lactose-friendly and perfect for vegetarians who want to hit their daily protein goals. It is made with skim milk, so it is low-fat and low-sugar. You can easily get 11-12g of protein in every 100g of Skyr yoghurt.

How to consume Skyr yoghurt? Skyr is a thick and high-protein yoghurt and can be best enjoyed for breakfast, snacks, and dessert as well. You can either consume it plain or sweeten it with honey/maple syrup. Additionally, you can add fresh berries, nuts, and granola to make it more fulfilling. You can also use it as a dip with salad and crackers for your evening snacks. It is also a great smoothie ingredient. You can blend this yoghurt with berries and mangoes to make a smoothie.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.