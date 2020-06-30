Ghaziabad surpasses Gautam Buddh Nagar with maximum active Covid-19 cases in UP

noida

Ghaziabad on Tuesday surpassed Gautam Buddh Nagar to become the district in Uttar Pradesh with maximum number of active cases of Covid-19, official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 97 new cases on Tuesday, as its tally of positive cases reached 2,304 while the number of active cases stood at 776, according to a 24-hour data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health department.

Ghaziabad during the same period recorded 151 new cases and four deaths linked to Covid-19. The number of active cases in the district rose to 882, while the overall tally of positive cases reached 1,615, the data stated.

Meanwhile, 76 more coronavirus patients got discharged after recovery in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 71 in Ghaziabad, according to the data. So far, 1,506 patients have got discharged in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 738 in Ghaziabad, it showed. The death toll in Ghaziabad stood at 55 and 22 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, according to the data.

According to the statistics, the recovery rate of patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday stood at 65.36 per cent, while it was 45.69 per cent.

In terms of active cases in Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar are followed by Lucknow 430, Kanpur Nagar 286, Meerut 265, Hapur 237, Varanasi 188, Bulandshahr 179, Aligarh 176 and Etawah 150, the data stated.

From Monday to Tuesday, 672 new Covid-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 579 patients got discharged and 25 deaths were recorded during the 24-hour period, it showed.

As of Tuesday, there were 6,711 active Covid-19 cases in UP while 16,084 patients have got discharged and 697 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.