Jharkhand on alert as sample tests positive for bird flu

The Jharkhand animal husbandry and fisheries department has swung into action after a chicken sample tested positive for avian influenza popularly known as bird flu in Godda district, around 280km from the state capital Ranchi. A crow found dead in Bokaro was also infected.

More than a dozen chicken and a crow were found dead in Bhalua village of Mehrma block on Saturday. Godda district animal husbandry department immediately sent a team for inspection and collected samples of chicken for a lab test.

Animal husbandry department director Niranjan Kumar Tirkey on Monday said that so far, reports of suspected bird flu had come only from Godda and Bokaro districts. “There is no panic-like situation, as 17 samples had been sent from Godda district, in which only one sample proved positive in a test at the lab,” he added.

Crow deaths were reported from Bokaro district. “There, too, only one avian influenza positive case was found. Samples have been sent to a Bhopal lab and reports are yet to come,” he added.

The director said that the Government of India itself was monitoring bird flu. “So we have informed them of the prevailing situation and sought directives for action. Whatever directives are given, we will follow that,” he added.

Tirkey said that following the bird flu positive samples from Godda and Bokaro, all 24 districts in the state had been directed to send reports. “An advisory from the department would be issued to all 24 districts in this regard soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state health department has sent a team to Godda for assessing the situation after this case of bird flu. Director-in-chief (health) Rajendra Paswan said, “The health department would initiate steps on the basis of the team’s report.”

According to medical experts, avian influenza is a viral infection that can infect not only birds but also humans and animals. Dr Paswan said that there was no case of swine flu reported from any part of the state.

What is avian influenza?

Avian influenza is caused by a type of virus that occurs among wild aquatic birds and infect domestic poultry and other birds.

PREVENTION

# Physicians say that the best way to prevent infection of avian influenza (bird flu) is to avoid direct contact with poultry, wild birds, and live animals.

The most important thing is to avoid touching any spot/place contaminated with poultry faeces or fluids.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 10:12 IST