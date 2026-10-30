Landmark Group plans ₹15,000-crore NCR expansion, eyes branded residences on Dwarka Expressway

Landmark Group has announced a ₹15,000-crore expansion plan across two major projects in the National Capital Region (NCR), including a ₹4,000-crore Grade A+ corporate office development on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram and a proposed ₹11,000-crore integrated luxury destination on Dwarka Expressway. Landmark Group has announced a ₹15,000-crore expansion plan across two major projects in the National Capital Region (NCR). (Picture for representational purposes only) (x/@narendramodi)

The group is also preparing to enter the branded residences segment as part of its planned hospitality, commercial and residential development on Dwarka Expressway.

The expansion marks a significant push by the Gurugram-based developer into commercial real estate, hospitality and premium residential developments. The two projects have a combined estimated sales potential of ₹15,000 crore, according to the company.

The proposed Dwarka Expressway project will be developed on a land parcel exceeding 22 acres acquired directly on the expressway. The integrated development is envisaged to include a five-star hotel, branded serviced apartments, premium retail spaces and a corporate office block.

The project is currently at the planning and conceptualisation stage, with the final development programme to be determined in line with market conditions.

The proposed entry into branded residences would expand the group's presence beyond conventional residential and commercial real estate into a segment that combines premium housing with hospitality-led services and amenities.

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₹ 4,000-crore commercial project in Gurugram The group's flagship commercial development, Landmark One, is a 2.1-million-square-foot corporate office project on Golf Course Extension Road. It has an estimated total sale value of ₹4,000 crore, with the underlying land currently valued at approximately ₹550 crore and an estimated construction investment of ₹1,000 crore.

The company has raised ₹330 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) towards construction of the project. The first phase has an estimated construction cost of ₹481 crore, and construction is currently underway. The project is expected to be completed by May 2033, as per its RERA timeline.

Designed for large Indian and multinational corporate occupiers, Landmark One will offer flexible office floor plates ranging from approximately 55,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet. Planned amenities include food and beverage outlets, retail spaces, executive business centres and an exclusive executive club, supported by modern building services and building management systems.

The development is intended to cater to the demand for premium office infrastructure in Gurugram, particularly among large companies seeking modern workplaces and integrated business facilities.

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Dwarka Expressway to anchor luxury expansion The proposed ₹11,000-crore Dwarka Expressway development is expected to become a key component of Landmark Group's future growth portfolio. In addition to the five-star hotel and branded serviced apartments, the project will include premium retail and corporate office space, creating a mixed-use destination combining hospitality, business and residential offerings.

The development is still in the conceptualisation stage, and the company has not yet announced a final project configuration or construction schedule.

Sandeep Chillar, founder and chairman of Landmark Group, said the expansion reflected the company's ambition to strengthen its presence across the NCR through large-scale developments.

“We are entering a defining phase of growth, with a focus on developments that combine scale, quality and long-term value creation. Landmark One and our proposed Dwarka Expressway project reflect our ambition to strengthen our presence across NCR,” Chillar said.

“With Landmark One, we intend to establish a new benchmark for corporate office infrastructure in Gurugram, while our proposed Dwarka Expressway development represents our ambition to create an integrated luxury destination of international standards. We are backing this vision with substantial capital commitments, strong institutional banking relationships and an experienced professional leadership team,” he added.

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Pankaj Pal appointed managing director As part of its expansion strategy, Landmark Group has appointed real estate industry veteran Pankaj Pal as managing director. Pal brings more than 35 years of experience across residential, commercial, retail, township and mixed-use developments.

His appointment comes as the company prepares to scale up its development pipeline and strengthen its project execution capabilities across multiple real estate segments.

Pal said the next phase of growth in Indian real estate would favour developers combining financial strength, professional management, product planning and disciplined execution.

“Landmark Group has assembled a compelling development pipeline with the potential to create significant value across commercial, hospitality and residential segments. Landmark One, with an expected total sale value of approximately ₹4,000 crore, presents an opportunity to deliver a corporate environment that competes with the finest office developments internationally, both in terms of specifications and the overall occupier experience,” he said.

Pal added that the company's immediate priorities would include building an execution-focused organisation, bringing together architectural and technical expertise, and ensuring that projects respond to evolving customer expectations.

“We intend to pursue growth with ambition, but equally with financial prudence, transparency and an unwavering commitment to quality. Our objective is to establish Landmark Group among the most respected and professionally managed real estate development organisations in the NCR,” he said.

With a combined estimated sales potential of ₹15,000 crore, the two developments represent the group's next phase of expansion in the NCR, with a focus on premium commercial infrastructure, hospitality-led mixed-use projects and its planned entry into branded residences.